Grand Designs:Edinburgh's 'Murphy House' wins coveted House of the Year 2016 award

In the fourth and final part of a special series of Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud reveals how he and the judges were wowed by home that is somewhere between a James Bond lair and Wallace and Gromit gadget haven...

House of the Year 2016 winner revealed...

  • 1/12 HOUSE OF THE YEAR 2016 WINNER: Murphy House

    A myriad of gizmos and gadgets help the Murphy House make the most of its 20ft by 36ft plot in the historic heart of Edinburgh, while still providing 1,800sq ft of living space.

    Keith Hunter

  • 2/12 HOUSE OF THE YEAR 2016 WINNER: Murphy House

    Architect Richard Murphy fitted every major window with automatic shutters, to bring in the sunlight in summer and create a warm and cosy home in the long Scottish winters.

    Keith Hunter

  • 3/12 SHORTLISTED HOMES: Tin House

    Architect Henning Stummel and his wife Alice have turned a contaminated breakers' yard in west London into a horseshoe-shaped collection of steel red oxide-coated rooms that form their family home.

    Luke Caulfield

  • 4/12 Tin House

    They spent £50,000 of their £700,000 budget decontaminating the earth and in its place build an amazing timber-framed home clad in Swedish steel that came in rolls and was cut to length with shears.

    Kevin calls it "a magic, personal wonderland".

    Luke Caulfield

  • 5/12 Garden House

    Built on a tiny plot in east London, the crowning glory of this 1,1000sq ft home is the roof garden - initially commissioned by costume artists Paddy and Keir to placate the neighbours...

    Kilian O'Sullivan/VIEW

  • 6/12 Garden House

    Architect Nick Hayhurst designed bespoke stainless steel troughs filled with 800 varieties of plants - and the neighbours get the best view of it.

    Inside, the one-bedroom house is also home to a light-filled workspace. Ingenious oak cabinetry hides plenty of storage space and a steel staircase appears to float before transforming itself into a shelf space at the top of the steps.

    Kilian O'Sullivan/VIEW

  • 7/12 Modern Mews

    Central glass floors from top to bottom maximise light all the way down to the basement in this Modern Mews - meaning that Dan and Ruth's visitors are advised not to wear short skirts.

    Timothy Soar

  • 8/12 Modern Mews

    The decor was inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Japan and includes sliding wooden framed doors with translucent paper panels and plenty of hidden storage, designed by architect Phil Coffey.

    Timothy Soar

  • 9/12 Covert House

    Half hidden in the ground, half concealed by mirrored edges on its walls, the Covert House is a surprise addition to a conservation area in Clapham.

    Christoffer Rudquist

  • 10/12 Covert House

    Architects David Hills and Deborah Saunt paid tribute to the Georgian influence of their project with a Georgian-style staircase.

    Christoffer Rudquist

  • 11/12 Outhouse

    Outhouse, built into a hill in the ancient Forest of Dean, is based on an architectural conceit in which the footprint of the former farm buildings and road was reversed - courtyards now stand where the old buildings were and the site of the farm track is a 150ft corridor in the house.

    Charles Hosea

  • 12/12 Ansty Plum

    Ansty Plum, built in 1962 by David Levitt, was sensitively and beautifully restored by architect Sandra Coppin. She says: "It's like your favourite woolly jumper that's been moth-eaten, you have to start to unravel bits of it before you can start knitting it back together."

    Photographed by Katie Lock

James Bond meets Wallace and Gromit inside the winner of this year's top Riba prize, House of the Year 2016.

In the fourth and final part of a special series of Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud and the judges were wowed by an intricate mechanism of a home.

Revealing the Murphy House in Edinburgh as the winner of this year's coveted Riba House of the Year award, Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud says "it stands like a futuristic bookend" amid the 18th-century houses that surrounded it.

"It delights and intrigues from the moment you walk in," he says of the home.

Architect Richard Murphy created the 1,800sq ft home on eight levels in a plot 36ft by 20ft, a triumph over space over size, and packed it with gadgets including automatic shutters, a bedroom with a hidden bath, walls that fold out and a bookcase with secret window panels.

Kevin was most delighted by the masonry walls that open to reveal the bath to the rest of the street.

Riba judge Charlotte Skene Catling says: "It's a completely magnificent and mad vision of what a house can be. 

"It's like opening the back of a clock and seeing the mechanism."

Kevin concurs over this cabinet of curiosities that has been called a Wallace and Gromit-style building and finds on his tour that "anything that can be made to move, will".

He says: "It's James Bond stuff, or Thunderbirds. This place, with all its fizzes and pops and excitement, celebrate what it is to be human, celebrates life - the best trick of all." 

London's Tin House was last to be placed on the shortlist for the Royal Institute of British Architects House of the Year prize, a horseshoe-shaped collection of red oxide coated steel sheds hidden on the site of a former breakers' yard.

It joined Hackney house with pyramid for a garden, a London mews house with dizzying glass floors, a Sixties modernist house 'brought back from the dead' in Wiltshire, a partly-subterranean concrete retreat in the Forest of Dean and a half-buried white, mirrored house in Clapham.

Grand Designs: House of the Year is on Channel 4 on Thursdays at 9pm


