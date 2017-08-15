  1. Property news

A decade on: what's happening to house prices a year after the Brexit vote and 10 years after the financial crisis?

London house price growth remains subdued in the year since the Brexit vote but the longer term picture is buoyant.

Revealed: average house prices in every London borough

  • 1/33 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price June 2017: £289,938

    Average price June 2016: £269,318

    Annual change: 7.7%

  • 2/33 Barnet

    Average price June 2017: £539,046

    Average price June 2016: £539,830

    Annual change: -0.1%

  • 3/33 Bexley

    Average price June 2017: £340,207

    Average price June 2016: £320,636

    Annual change: 6.1%

  • 4/33 Brent

    Average price June 2017: £489,402

    Average price June 2016: £493,629

    Annual change: -0.9%

  • 5/33 Bromley

    Average price June 2017: £444,339

    Average price June 2016: £432,272

    Annual change: 2.8%

  • 6/33 Camden

    Average price June 2017: £833,581

    Average price June 2016: £770,905

    Annual change: 8.1%

  • 7/33 City of London

    Average price June 2017: £723,576

    Average price June 2016: £907,965

    Annual change: -20.3%

  • 8/33 City of Westminster

    Average price June 2017: £1,044,649

    Average price June 2016: £1,017,286

    Annual change: 2.7%

  • 9/33 Croydon

    Average price June 2017: £374,276

    Average price June 2016: £358,488

    Annual change: 4.4%

  • 10/33 Ealing

    Average price June 2017: £489,106

    Average price June 2016: £477,207

    Annual change: 2.5%

  • 11/33 Enfield

    Average price June 2017: £403,742

    Average price June 2016: £384,297

    Annual change: 5.1%

  • 12/33 Greenwich

    Average price June 2017: £368,958

    Average price June 2016: £380,772

    Annual change: -3.1%

  • 13/33 Hackney

    Average price June 2017: £550,230

    Average price June 2016: £500,430

    Annual change: 10.0%

  • 14/33 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price June 2017: £775,770

    Average price June 2016: £778,276

    Annual change: -0.3%

  • 15/33 Haringey

    Average price June 2017: £557,431

    Average price June 2016: £530,878

    Annual change: 5.0%

  • 16/33 Harrow

    Average price June 2017: £471,793

    Average price June 2016: £449,362

    Annual change: 5.0%

  • 17/33 Havering

    Average price June 2017: £361,578

    Average price June 2016: £339,384

    Annual change: 6.5%

  • 18/33 Hillingdon

    Average price June 2017: £416,693

    Average price June 2016: £401,761

    Annual change: 3.7%

  • 19/33 Hounslow

    Average price June 2017: £406,095

    Average price June 2016: £388,955

    Annual change: 4.4%

  • 20/33 Islington

    Average price June 2017: £645,283

    Average price June 2016: £632,660

    Annual change: 2.0%

  • 21/33 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price June 2017: £1,405,521

    Average price June 2016: £1,246,352

    Annual change: 12.8%

  • 22/33 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price June 2017: £509,038

    Average price June 2016: £495,559

    Annual change: 2.7%

  • 23/33 Lambeth

    Average price June 2017: £529,546

    Average price June 2016: £509,850

    Annual change: 3.9%

  • 24/33 Lewisham

    Average price June 2017: £411,719

    Average price June 2016: £404,974

    Annual change: 1.7%

  • 25/33 Merton

    Average price June 2017: £513,132

    Average price June 2016: £513,336

    Annual change: 0.0%

  • 26/33 Newham

    Average price June 2017: £346,715

    Average price June 2016: £351,368

    Annual change: -1.3%

  • 27/33 Redbridge

    Average price June 2017: £404,860

    Average price June 2016: £388,322

    Annual change: 4.3%

  • 28/33 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price June 2017: £673,135

    Average price June 2016: £654,186

    Annual change: 2.9%

  • 29/33 Southwark

    Average price June 2017: £527,828

    Average price June 2016: £503,827

    Annual change: 4.8%

  • 30/33 Sutton

    Average price June 2017: £379,870

    Average price June 2016: £369,743

    Annual change: 2.7%

  • 31/33 Tower Hamlets

    Average price June 2017: £473,439

    Average price June 2016: £439,720

    Annual change: 7.7%

  • 32/33 Waltham Forest

    Average price June 2017: £416,925

    Average price June 2016: £405,638

    Annual change: 2.8%

  • 33/33 Wandsworth

    Average price June 2017: £626,973

    Average price June 2016: £609,995

    Annual change: 2.8%

A year on from the Brexit vote and 10 years since the start of the financial crisis, the average sold price of a home in London hit £482,000 in June 2017.

The capital is one of the weakest regions in the UK for house price growth following years of double digit increases, with the annual price rise slowing to 2.9 per cent.

However, with wage growth stagnant, even a relatively small rise stretches affordability – London buyers have to find an extra £13,400 compared to last year, according to figures released by the Land Registry today.

“Along with consumer price hikes and falling wage growth, unaffordability is reaching a crisis point,” said Paul Smith, CEO of estate agent chain haart.

UK house prices still rising despite slowest rate of growth in 4 years

“This is creating real impact on the ground as we see first-time buyer registrations drop by almost 20 per cent on the year across our branches.”

The biggest house price growth was recorded in Kensington & Chelsea, where prices rose 12.8 per cent to £1.4 million; Hackney, where the average sold price was up 10 per cent to £550,000; and Camden, where prices rose 8.1 per cent to £834,000.

At the same time, seven London boroughs recorded negative or zero price growth, while a further 10 saw price growth that was less than or very close to the annual rate of inflation of 2.6 per cent, meaning price growth in real terms was stagnant and suggesting that the city is one of the areas hardest hit by the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

THE FINANCIAL CRISIS: A DECADE ON

Nonetheless, London has shown the strongest rate of recovery in the UK since the financial crisis, far surpassing its pre-crash peak of £298,600, recorded in October 2007. This is very different from the picture in some other UK regions.

“In cash terms, house prices in Scotland and Wales are only just returning to their pre-recession peak levels.  Wales surpassed the October 2007 peak of £150,000 for the first time this month, reaching £152,000, whilst in Scotland prices remain just below the May 2008 peak of £146,000 at £144,000 in June 2017,” said Richard Snook, senior economist at PwC.

Read more

“Prices in Northern Ireland remain around 40 per cent below their pre-recession peak at £129,000 in June 2017. They had reached £225,000 in September 2007 having been caught up in the wider property bubble.”

England was the only part of the UK to record prices significantly higher than the previous peak, with average sold house prices up from £195,000 in September 2007 to £238,000 this month.

EAST OF ENGLAND STILL ON THE UP

There is strong regional variation in the strength of the housing market even within England, however.

UK house prices: how does your region compare? (August 2017)

UK house prices: how does your region compare? (August 2017)

  • 1/13 England

    Average price: £240,325

    Annual change: 5.2%

    Shutterstock

  • 2/13 Northern Ireland

    Average price: £128,650

    Annual change: 4.4%

    Shutterstock

  • 3/13 Scotland

    Average price: £144,253

    Annual change: 2.9%

    Shutterstock

  • 4/13 Wales

    Average price: £151,672

    Annual change: 3.6%

    Shutterstock

  • 5/13 London

    Average price: £481,556

    Annual change: 2.9%

    Shutterstock

  • 6/13 East of England

    Average price: £286,623

    Annual change: 7.2%

    Land Registry figures based on completed sales in June 2017, released August 15 2017

    Shutterstock

  • 7/13 South East

    Average price: £320,168

    Annual change: 4.9%

    Shutterstock

  • 8/13 South West

    Average price:£246,159

    Annual change: 5.3%

    Shutterstock

  • 9/13 West Midlands

    Average price: £185,082

    Annual change: 4.7%

    Shutterstock

  • 10/13 East Midlands

    Average price: £182,166

    Annual change: 7.1%

    Shutterstock

  • 11/13 North East

    Average price: £130,065

    Annual change: 2.5%

    Shutterstock

  • 12/13 North West

    Average price: £156,392

    Annual change: 5.5%

    Shutterstock

  • 13/13 Yorkshire and The Humber

    Average price: £157,762

    Annual change: 4.9%

    Shutterstock

The East of England continued its 14-month streak as the top region for house price growth, with sold prices up 7.2 per cent to £287,000 compared to last year, thanks in particular to strong performances in commuter hotpots such as Essex (up 9.9 per cent), East Cambridgeshire (8.8 per cent) and East Hertfordshire (8.7 per cent).

Seaside locations also fared well, with significant rises in North Norfolk (9.5 per cent) and Suffolk Coastal (8.8 per cent).

Meanwhile prices in the North East have been rising at the slowest rate for the past 15 months, up just 2.5 per cent, or £3,000, in the year to June.


