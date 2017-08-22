These are the first images of a multibillion-pound project that will finally elevate Old Kent Road from its traditional position as the cheapest square on the Monopoly Board.

Southwark council is considering the proposals by Berkeley Homes to build more than 1,000 flats and townhouses on a five-acre former meat factory site in Malt Street, close to the east side of 140-acre Burgess Park.

A decision on the project is expected by the end of this year, with work starting on site next year on the first phase of 359 flats, including a landmark 40-storey tower with grey, silver and bronze-coloured metal cladding.

The entire scheme, including shops and offices, will be completed by 2027.

Transport for London, meanwhile, is working up plans to extend the Bakerloo line south, with two stations along Old Kent Road. Linking the area to the Tube would inevitably raise its profile and property prices. The rail project remains under consideration but work is pencilled in to start in 2023, with services running by 2028/29.

The development site includes the former route of the Grand Surrey Canal, built to transport timber from Surrey Docks to Camberwell but filled in during the Seventies. To honour this history, a new linear park with a series of water features will follow the route.

The vision: the entire scheme to be completed by 2027

The amount of affordable housing developers include in major projects is currently a very vexed issue in London. Documents submitted to Southwark council for this scheme offer “up to 25 per cent” affordable homes in the first phase of the project, with the total proportion still being “assessed in association with the overall costs of the scheme”.

Harry Lewis, managing director of Berkeley Homes (South East London), says: “We will deliver an exemplar scheme that provides the perfect platform to stimulate the well-considered regeneration of the Old Kent Road.

“The scheme we have submitted to the London Borough of Southwark will deliver a significant number of much-needed new homes for Londoners in conjunction with new flexible employment space.

“Most exciting of all is the public realm that we will deliver. Over 58 per cent of the site will be landscaped, forming an integral part of the vision for the site and delivering vibrant spaces in which to live and work.”

Buyers keen to buy into the area in advance of the development and the regeneration that will follow could pick up a two-bedroom ex-local authority property in a low-rise red-brick flat for about £350,000. Modern three-bedroom houses are priced at £700,000 to £800,000, although the area’s handful of surviving Georgian townhouses attract significant premiums.