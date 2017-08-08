You get an awful lot of industrial chic for your money at this one-bedroom Waterloo warehouse apartment — and the location is prime SE1, near the restaurants, bars and galleries of The Cut and the Southbank Centre.

The interior offers 1,000sq ft of living space with double-height ceilings, wooden floors and iron beams.

There is a spacious open-plan living/dining and kitchen area, with steel cabinetry and chunky radiators hanging from exposed-brick walls.

The bathroom has a deep roll top tub and the bedroom sits on a glass-floored mezzanine reached by a wire mesh stairway.

Available for £695,000. Call Urban Spaces (020 7251 4000).