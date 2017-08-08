  1. Property news
Industrial chic: Waterloo one-bedroom warehouse flat with exposed brick, iron beams and double-height ceilings

Exposed brick galore in prime SE1 at this industrial-chic warehouse conversion.

You get an awful lot of industrial chic for your money at this one-bedroom Waterloo warehouse apartment — and the location is prime SE1, near the restaurants, bars and galleries of The Cut and the Southbank Centre.

The interior offers 1,000sq ft of living space with double-height ceilings, wooden floors and iron beams.

There is a spacious open-plan living/dining and kitchen area, with steel cabinetry and chunky radiators hanging from exposed-brick walls. 

The bathroom has a deep roll top tub and the bedroom sits on a glass-floored mezzanine reached by a wire mesh stairway.

Available for £695,000. Call Urban Spaces (020 7251 4000).

£695,000: this one-bedroom warehouse apartment in Waterloo

