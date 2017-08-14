Good-value Streatham is regaining its post-war popularity following a high street facelift and the arrival of new apartments enticing young buyers priced out of neighbouring Clapham and Brixton.

London Square Streatham Hill, a gated scheme of 234 flats moments from Streatham Hill train station, incorporates the Art Deco listed façade of the former local cinema.

Many of the apartments have a large balcony or terrace overlooking an inner courtyard garden, and there’s a concierge, gym, cycle storage and underground parking. Streatham Playhouse, a new theatre space, forms part of the scheme and there’s an on-site Marks & Spencer food store and café.

The package on offer attracted first-time buyers Rachael Doran and Ross Price, both in their thirties. The couple bought their two bedroom apartment through Help to Buy with a 5 per cent deposit. Two bedroom apartments at London Square Streatham Hill start from £600,000.

Previously they were renting in Clapham.

New arrivals: buyers Rachael Doran and Ross Price say Streatham has a real buzz

“Streatham has been a revelation. There’s a real buzz about the place and it’s clearly on the up again,” says Rachael, who works for a firm of architects at Angel, Islington.

“We feel very connected to central London. Trains to Victoria take 17 minutes and to London Bridge it’s less than 30 minutes, while Brixton Tube station is a short bus ride away. We’re getting married soon and it’s great to be starting our life together in a new flat.”

In its Fifties heyday, Streatham was a popular place to live and visit. A John Lewis department store, a Locarno dance hall, a theatre, the cinema and ice rink made it the “Piccadilly of south London”. Waitrose opened its first store in the area in 1955.

Steep decline came in the Eighties. Discount retailers landed and notable buildings languished empty. But in the past two years Streatham has become “the new darling place to move to in south-west London”, says estate agent John D Wood.

Coffee shops, delis and patisseries, bistros, jazz clubs and dance venues continue to sprout up along the bustling High Road, which is claimed to be the longest in Europe.

Show apartments at London Square Streatham Hill are open for viewing. Call developer London Square on 0333 666 2131.