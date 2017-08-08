Film fans inspired by the new movie Dunkirk, starring Fionn Whitehead, and retelling the remarkable story of the Allied evacuation from northern France during the Second World War, may want to look for a property at Victory Pier, a new waterfront address in Kent where the Medway Queen is moored.

The steamer won four gallantry awards for crossing the Channel a record seven times to rescue 7,000 men during the 1940 evacuation.

She’s one of several maritime heritage attractions, including a floating art gallery, at the former Gillingham dockyard, where new flats from £255,000 are drawing London-bound commuters and first-time buyers. Call 01634 776544.