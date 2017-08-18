Gracious Brunswick Park in Camberwell is an increasingly well cared-for micro neighbourhood, though its Georgian fabric had been neglected for decades.

Back in the Eighties, one of the original listed buildings overlooking the handsome garden square, which has tennis courts and sweeping views of the city, was converted into a hostel for homeless people.

Such is the way of the world that the portico-entrance property has now been sensitively "re-converted" into Regency House, smart apartments, with lots of original features.

There is a loft-style penthouse and even a home with a walled Zen garden.

Prices from £735,000. Call estate agent Caddington Blue on 020 7407 6033.