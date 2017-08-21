Check out the improving riverside strip between Greenwich town centre and Greenwich Peninsula, site of The O2.

For years, the so-called Thames Path was inaccessible at this point because of transport depots and disused wharves, but it is now opening up with exciting projects, including a new cruise liner terminal alongside 770 new homes, a hotel, shops and a river bus pier.

At Enderby Wharf, above, Barratt is selling move-in ready flats priced from £395,000 and also offering stamp duty savings.

Additional inducements for cash-strapped first-time buyers include £1,000 Evans bike vouchers and a free annual travelcard.

Apartment blocks are set at an angle to the river and have floor-to-ceiling glass to maximise the dramatic views.

Call 020 8269 4080.