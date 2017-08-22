Manhattan style steals are on show at this sleek new Maida Vale garden flat in The Malvern — a boutique collection of nine homes near Queen’s Park and the pretty canals of Little Venice.

Heated wood floors flow across open-plan living/dining and kitchen areas, streamlined by white cabinetry, a sleek breakfast bar and bi-fold glass doors that reveal a decked garden with plenty of space to entertain friends.

The bedroom is very hotel-chic with a deep plush carpet, fitted wardrobes, an en suite bathroom and glass doors that also open to the garden.

Available for £595,000. Call Hamptons International (020 3451 1544).