  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Big Apple style: Maida Vale one-bedroom garden flat with sleek Manhattan-inspired interiors for sale

Hotel chic with plush carpets and en suite bathroom at this stylish garden flat near Queen's Park and Little Venice. 

Click to follow
H&P
buy23aresized.jpg

Manhattan style steals are on show at this sleek new Maida Vale garden flat in The Malvern — a boutique collection of nine homes near Queen’s Park and the pretty canals of Little Venice

Heated wood floors flow across open-plan living/dining and kitchen areas, streamlined by white cabinetry, a sleek breakfast bar and bi-fold glass doors that reveal a decked garden with plenty of space to entertain friends.

The bedroom is very hotel-chic with a deep plush carpet, fitted wardrobes, an en suite bathroom and glass doors that also open to the garden.

Available for £595,000. Call Hamptons International (020 3451 1544).

buy23b.jpg
£595,000: Manhattan style in Maida Vale

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments