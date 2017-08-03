On your next Mediterranean holiday will you be staying in a sleek, contemporary but, frankly, somewhat generic villa or beach front apartment?

Or might you be tempted to trade in the normal for a taste of the extraordinary in this Nineties-built, Medieval-style castle, complete with crenelated roof, turret and drawbridge?

The four-bedroom castle must be one of the more unusual properties in southern Spain – it is situated on the Costa del Sol near Marbella – and has great potential for holiday lets. The property has been listed for sale for £687,000 (760,000 Euros).

DATING BACK TO... THE NINETIES

Building work started in 1997 and took seven years, but despite its ancient styling, it includes all modern commodities including air conditioning, heating, underground garage, barbecue area and a swimming pool.

According to the selling agent, Aida Inmobiliaria, “The castle is fully furnished with exquisite taste, and decorated with antique and original features.”

These include the turret, gargoyles, a drawbridge, “stylish iron bars on windows”, wooden beams and ceilings, carpeted floors and stairs, “Lordy lamps” and suits of armour.

And for lock-up-and-leave convenience, this one-of-a-kind holiday home has security bars in the entrance, a safe, burglar alarm – and, of course, you can raise the drawbridge.

Suits of armour: the castle is full of Medieval style touches

The listing asserts that the property would be equally good as a long-term home or as a business venture, with great rental potential as a holiday let, wedding venue, or even photo and film shoot location.

The 1,300sq m garden includes the swimming pool, complete with a decorative fountain mounted with an eagle sculpture, sunbeds, a lawn, fruit trees and other plants and spectacular views over sea and mountains.

Should you wish to leave your fortress, the castle is moments from golf courses, the Sierra Bermeja nature park and such popular beaches as Puerto Banus, Estepona and the city of Marbella.

The unique style of the castle won’t be for everyone, and some people will prefer a more traditional Spanish-style of architecture for their Iberian base. But in the words of the agent: “We can assure you that this property will not leave you indifferent.”