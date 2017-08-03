  1. Property news
Reign over the Iberian throne:live Game of Thrones-style in your own Casterly Rock with a drawbridge and ‘Lordy lamps’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol

The four-bedroom castle was built between 1997 and 2004 and is now on the market for £687,000.

New-build Costa del Sol castle — and more unusual homes...

    This four-bedroom castle on the Spanish coast is on the market for £687,000 (760,000 Euros).

    Built between 1997 and 2004, the Medieval-style castle has most modern comforts, including air conditioning and a swimming pool

    as well as some more distinctive old time features, including a drawbridge

    a crenelated turret

    and some decorative coats of armour.

    The estate agents listing also mentions the "lordy lamps"

    and the "stylish iron bars" on the windows.

    According to the selling agent, Aida Inmobiliaria, “The castle is fully furnished with exquisite taste."

    The listing asserts that the property would be equally good as a long-term home or as a business venture, with great rental potential as a holiday let, wedding venue, or even photo and film shoot location.

    The 1,300sq m garden includes a barbecue area, swimming pool, sunbeds, a lawn, fruit trees and other plants and spectacular views over sea and mountains. Scroll right to see more unusual homes.

    Little Ross south of Kirkcudbright in Scotland comes with a six-bedroom cottage and three barns ripe for renovation. It is on sale for offers over £325,000.

    The 29-acre island is only accessible by boat and offers incredible views over open sea and countryside, the Isle of Man and the Lake District.

    The 19th century lighthouse is now fully-automated, owned and manned by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses. It was taken over after the keeper was brutally murdered by his assistant in the summer of 1960 in a story that grabbed the headlines.

    The cottage is habitable but in need of renovation as it was last refurbished in the mid-Eighties. It has been let out to tenants every summer for the past twenty years.

    This beautiful redbrick converted court house in Acton, Ealing, is on sale for £1.4m or available to rent for £3,991 per month.

    The three-bedroom homes spans nearly 2,000 square feet, with the contemporary open-plan living and dining room featuring a wood burning stove and copper light fittings.

    The reception room is hidden behind an antique Asian screen imported from Shanghai, while the decor is inspired by the stylish design of Bali hotels.

    The vaulted ceiling adds grandeur to the huge bedroom, with the storage and bed unit crafted from bespoke mahogany.

    Could this be the most derelict inhabited house in prime central London? Mews specialists Lurot Brand, who are marketing the £2.5m one-bedroom Little Venice property, suspect it might be.

    The house is found on Pindock Mews off Warwick Avenue. Sex Pistols frontman Sid Vicious lived on the street with his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, as did Boy George and Janet Street Porter.

    Throughout the property there are unplastered and peeling walls and dated decor and electrics.

    Despite its eye-watering price tag, the estate agent believes the house will leave a buyer willing to rebuild it Grand Designs-style much better off. The saving on stamp duty of £180,000 compared with buying an already done-up £4m mews house is hugely appealing to those looking for a challenge.

    The current owner has been living in the house for 18 years but is now planning on moving abroad.

    London commuters can swap their three-bed terrace house for a manor house with its very own private railway platform. Scroll right...

    Officially, passengers should check the train will stop at the station, but if you stick out your arm in time, the engine driver will stop the train to let you board.

    The house is set in five acres of grounds in the heart of Snowdonia, three of which are on a 50-year lease from the National Trust.

    The house, on the market for £795,000, sits on the Ffestiniog Railway route, which was built in 1836 to carry slate the 13-mile journey from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Porthmadog for export by sea.

    There are plenty of historic touches in the Grade II-listed 16th century manor house.

    Oliver Cromwell is reputed to have stayed at the house while plotting the siege of Harlech during the English Civil War.

    Exposed stone walls feature in most rooms with stone flagged floors and there is even a minstrels' gallery overlooking the kitchen.

On your next Mediterranean holiday will you be staying in a sleek, contemporary but, frankly, somewhat generic villa or beach front apartment?

Or might you be tempted to trade in the normal for a taste of the extraordinary in this Nineties-built, Medieval-style castle, complete with crenelated roof, turret and drawbridge?

The four-bedroom castle must be one of the more unusual properties in southern Spain – it is situated on the Costa del Sol near Marbella – and has great potential for holiday lets. The property has been listed for sale for £687,000 (760,000 Euros).

DATING BACK TO... THE NINETIES
Building work started in 1997 and took seven years, but despite its ancient styling, it includes all modern commodities including air conditioning, heating, underground garage, barbecue area and a swimming pool.

According to the selling agent, Aida Inmobiliaria, “The castle is fully furnished with exquisite taste, and decorated with antique and original features.”

These include the turret, gargoyles, a drawbridge, “stylish iron bars on windows”, wooden beams and ceilings, carpeted floors and stairs, “Lordy lamps” and suits of armour.

And for lock-up-and-leave convenience, this one-of-a-kind holiday home has security bars in the entrance, a safe, burglar alarm – and, of course, you can raise the drawbridge.

spanishcastle07.jpg
Suits of armour: the castle is full of Medieval style touches

The listing asserts that the property would be equally good as a long-term home or as a business venture, with great rental potential as a holiday let, wedding venue, or even photo and film shoot location.

The 1,300sq m garden includes the swimming pool, complete with a decorative fountain mounted with an eagle sculpture, sunbeds, a lawn, fruit trees and other plants and spectacular views over sea and mountains.

Should you wish to leave your fortress, the castle is moments from golf courses, the Sierra Bermeja nature park and such popular beaches as Puerto Banus, Estepona and the city of Marbella.

The unique style of the castle won’t be for everyone, and some people will prefer a more traditional Spanish-style of architecture for their Iberian base. But in the words of the agent: “We can assure you that this property will not leave you indifferent.” 


