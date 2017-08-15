Take a stroll along the Thames in SE10 and stop to see this smart new flat set within riverside development Loop Court in Greenwich.
Its 10th-floor setting provides the ideal platform for soaking up views across town from a glassy interior full of high-spec details.
The two double bedrooms, including one en suite, have floor-to-ceiling windows, and the bright living space offers a streamlined kitchen/dining area, a generous lounge with wood floors and doors to a decked balcony.
London Bridge is just over 10 minutes away by train, while the location’s also great for Greenwich Village shopping.
It’s on the market for £599,950 with Foxtons (020 8012 6747).
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram
- More about:
- London
- Greenwich
- London Bridge
- property
Comments