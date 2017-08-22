  1. Property news
Hope House:Grand Designs eco-friendly home in Scotland for sale for £1 million

Pru and Richard Irvine spent four years building the five-bedroom family home of their dreams on a former industrial site near the rural village of Pathhead.

H&P

See inside Grand Designs' Hope House in Scotland

  • 1/15 Hope House, Scotland

    Hope House in the Midlothian countryside in Scotland was featured in series eight of Grand Designs, which aired in 2008.

  • 2/15 Hope House, Scotland

    Pru and Richard Irvine decided to build a family home for them and their two children on an industrial estate, complete with lime kilns.

  • 3/15 Hope House, Scotland

    They were only allowed to do so if they became custodians of the kilns...

  • 4/15 Hope House, Scotland

    and if the house blended into the landscape. This was a challenge as the Irvines wanted to build a modern property.

  • 5/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The couple bought the site in 2003 but it took 20 months for them to get planning permission despite there being no objections to the project.

  • 6/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The house was built with the latest eco technology and local and recycled materials to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

  • 7/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The lounge next to the kitchen comes complete with a glass cube to give views onto the 18th-century lime kilns.

  • 8/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The main sitting room with bespoke fitted book shelves has an open working fireplace...

  • 9/15 Hope House, Scotland

    and is reached through a walnut panelled drinks area

  • 10/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The five-bedroom house boasts views of the countryside from almost every room thanks to its huge windows.

  • 11/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The master double bedroom has an en suite bathroom with separate bath and shower.

  • 12/15 Hope House, Scotland

    Even smaller bedrooms feature picture windows with views to rival the artworks on the walls.

  • 13/15 Hope House, Scotland

    Building work was delayed for five months as soil tests were needed to make sure the ex-industrial land was not contaminated.

  • 14/15 Hope House, Scotland

    Outside, there is a decked terrace and balcony, manicured lawns around a picturesque swimming pond, a paved patio and barbecue area.

  • 15/15 Hope House, Scotland

    The lower level of the house is reached via a floating staircase with a glass atrium filled with plants.

Grand Designs fans have the chance to own one of presenter Kevin McCloud's highlight homes of the series after it went on sale for almost £1 million.

Five-bedroom Hope House in Midlothian, Scotland, featured on the popular Channel 4 show in 2008 after cameras followed current owners Pru and Richard Irvine as they battled to secure planning permission for their ambitious, modern project on a former industrial site that came complete with two beautiful, disused 18th century lime kilns.

The detached, glass-fronted property, nestled in rural countryside but only half an hour's drive from Edinburgh, was custom-built by the design-loving couple to be environmentally-friendly while allowing them to express themselves in a new and challenging way.

An award-winning project

It certainly proved a huge undertaking. Securing planning permission took 20 months despite 16 letters of support and no objections, with the council insisting that the building fit into its natural, historic surroundings. Soil testing to check for industrial contamination delayed progress for another five months until work finally began in late 2006, nearly three years after the Irvines bought the land. In true Grand Designs-style, they ended up going 10-15 per cent over budget, but the finished product was hugely acclaimed by locals and critics alike and has since won multiple architectural awards.

Described by their closest neighbour as "an uncontroversial modern building in a rural setting", Hope House boasts 4,070 sq ft of floor space. The impressive double-height entrance leads to a light-filled open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with an island, Caithness stone work tops and a walk-in pantry.

granddesignsscotland04.jpg

Hidden behind a sliding wall is a cosy snug, perfect for movie nights, while a walnut-panelled corridor currently being used to store drinks leads to a spacious drawing room with bespoke fitted book shelves, an open working fireplace and glass doors leading onto a terrace.

One of the four en-suite bedrooms is to the left of the hall along with a boot room, with the rest found on the lower ground floor, accessed by a contemporary 'floating' glass and wooden staircase surrounded by plants to create the feel of an indoor garden. 

The grand master comes complete with a dressing room and walk-in wardrobe, while a fifth bedroom, leading onto a second kitchen, is currently being used as a study. The small laundry room is also on this level for easy access to clean sheets.

granddesignsscotland10.jpg

Further potential outside

The lime kilns, which look after themselves without the need for regular maintenance having been re-pointed four years ago, are found outside, along with a traditionally constructed stone barn that provides an additional 1,342 sq ft of space for workshops and storage.

The lovingly landscaped grounds feature manicured lawns, an idyllic swimming pond, an orchard, a large fruit and vegetable garden, a wild flower meadow and a patio charmingly equipped with pizza ovens built into the kilns. 

granddesignsscotland03.jpg

Sustainable and locally-supplied materials were used in the construction of Hope House wherever possible. The property has super installation that is still well in excess of the requirements today and a 'living roof' covered in green vegetation. There are instant boiling and chilled water taps in the kitchen, reducing electricity consumption by 30 per cent.

Moving on

The Irvines, now in their late fifties, are selling up to move to the Isle of Colonsay but will miss the "incredibly calm and lovely feel" to the family home they have lived in for nearly ten years. They believe Hope House is best suited to "anybody who wants to live in a very tranquil and open environment".

Hope House is on the market for offers over £925,000, with more details available from the Edinburgh branch of Simpson & Marwick estate agents on 0131 291 0006.


