Grand Designs fans have the chance to own one of presenter Kevin McCloud's highlight homes of the series after it went on sale for almost £1 million.

Five-bedroom Hope House in Midlothian, Scotland, featured on the popular Channel 4 show in 2008 after cameras followed current owners Pru and Richard Irvine as they battled to secure planning permission for their ambitious, modern project on a former industrial site that came complete with two beautiful, disused 18th century lime kilns.

The detached, glass-fronted property, nestled in rural countryside but only half an hour's drive from Edinburgh, was custom-built by the design-loving couple to be environmentally-friendly while allowing them to express themselves in a new and challenging way.

An award-winning project

It certainly proved a huge undertaking. Securing planning permission took 20 months despite 16 letters of support and no objections, with the council insisting that the building fit into its natural, historic surroundings. Soil testing to check for industrial contamination delayed progress for another five months until work finally began in late 2006, nearly three years after the Irvines bought the land. In true Grand Designs-style, they ended up going 10-15 per cent over budget, but the finished product was hugely acclaimed by locals and critics alike and has since won multiple architectural awards.

Described by their closest neighbour as "an uncontroversial modern building in a rural setting", Hope House boasts 4,070 sq ft of floor space. The impressive double-height entrance leads to a light-filled open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with an island, Caithness stone work tops and a walk-in pantry.

Hidden behind a sliding wall is a cosy snug, perfect for movie nights, while a walnut-panelled corridor currently being used to store drinks leads to a spacious drawing room with bespoke fitted book shelves, an open working fireplace and glass doors leading onto a terrace.

One of the four en-suite bedrooms is to the left of the hall along with a boot room, with the rest found on the lower ground floor, accessed by a contemporary 'floating' glass and wooden staircase surrounded by plants to create the feel of an indoor garden.

The grand master comes complete with a dressing room and walk-in wardrobe, while a fifth bedroom, leading onto a second kitchen, is currently being used as a study. The small laundry room is also on this level for easy access to clean sheets.

Further potential outside

The lime kilns, which look after themselves without the need for regular maintenance having been re-pointed four years ago, are found outside, along with a traditionally constructed stone barn that provides an additional 1,342 sq ft of space for workshops and storage.

The lovingly landscaped grounds feature manicured lawns, an idyllic swimming pond, an orchard, a large fruit and vegetable garden, a wild flower meadow and a patio charmingly equipped with pizza ovens built into the kilns.

Sustainable and locally-supplied materials were used in the construction of Hope House wherever possible. The property has super installation that is still well in excess of the requirements today and a 'living roof' covered in green vegetation. There are instant boiling and chilled water taps in the kitchen, reducing electricity consumption by 30 per cent.

Moving on

The Irvines, now in their late fifties, are selling up to move to the Isle of Colonsay but will miss the "incredibly calm and lovely feel" to the family home they have lived in for nearly ten years. They believe Hope House is best suited to "anybody who wants to live in a very tranquil and open environment".

Hope House is on the market for offers over £925,000, with more details available from the Edinburgh branch of Simpson & Marwick estate agents on 0131 291 0006.