A Crossrail station on the doorstep, all the green space you could wish for and a promising café culture — the most surprising thing about Hanwell, in the busy and popular borough of Ealing, is why more people aren’t buying in this relatively affordable corner of west London.

This summer, first-time buyers can bag a share in a new flat in Hanwell, just a couple of miles from Ealing Broadway’s great shops, for less than £85,000.

“People don’t talk about Hanwell because Ealing got all the hype when Crossrail was announced,” says Krishnan Beri, sales marketing manager at Dexters estate agents. “Part of the reason might be that it doesn’t have a Tube station. There is a pretty good train station, but without a Tube, people overlook it.”

First-time buyers smart enough not to overlook the W7 postcode will find plenty to like about the area, such as walks along the towpath beside the Grand Union Canal, stopping off for a pint and/or a Sunday roast at The Fox pub, or hanging out in one of the independent cafés, pubs and restaurants in the streets around the clock tower in “Old Hanwell”.

£84,750: buys 25 per cent of a one-bedroom flat at Alton Court, Hanwell W7

Locals like to call the area a village, and it is certainly leafy, but heavy traffic along Boston Road and Uxbridge Road keep things urban, and there are still more discount supermarkets than artisanal coffee joints. It may be under the radar, but over the past year the area’s average selling price passed the £500,000 mark, making it a non-starter for many first-time buyers.

But a new option is to buy a share of a home in Hanwell at Alton Court by developer Broadway Living, the latest phase of a reboot of the Copley Close estate.

A 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat will cost £84,750, and buyers must budget for monthly rent of £582.66 and mortgage repayments. A 25 per cent share of a two-bedroom flat starts from £98,750 and owners will pay £678.91 a month in rent for the portion of the flat they don’t own, plus mortgage costs.

Service charge ranges between £1,500 and £1,800 per year, depending on the size of the property.

Alton Court’s future residents will have plenty of commuting options. The development is about a mile north of the centre of Hanwell — that means the new Crossrail station, which opens next year, is 20 minutes’ walk away.

Or they could take the train from Castle Bar Park station, less than five minutes’ walk from front door to platform. Trains from Castle Bar Park to Paddington take 22 minutes, and from there you’ll soon be able to hop aboard direct Elizabeth line trains to the West End and City. An annual season ticket costs £1,276.

Hanwell has plenty of useful local shops, so you won’t lack for a latte, but for evenings out the best nearby options are the bars and restaurants of Ealing Broadway.

For lazy Sundays a late brunch in one of Pitshanger Lane’s independent cafés, a mile to the east, is a good starting point. Follow that up with a stroll through Pitshanger Park, then try one of its neighbourhood restaurants, and, should you have the energy, an investigation of the very good wine list at Harrison’s is as good a way to end the week as you’ll find.

WHAT ELSE CAN I BUY?

Such is the power of Crossrail that even in a difficult market, locations along its Elizabeth line route are still seeing house price rises in advance of next year’s opening. Latest figures from Rightmove show current average selling prices in the W7 postcode at just over £545,000, up from £491,000 a year ago. Just five years ago an average home in this west London neighbourhood was less than £330,000.

£499,950: a two-bedroom flat at Dock Meadow Reach. Through Doyle (020 8840 0171)

Property in Hanwell is a mix of Victorian and Edwardian terraces, plus small pockets of more modern property. With a budget of £500,000, first-time buyers could take their pick of either style.

Sinton Andrews is selling a two-bedroom garden flat in Lawn Gardens, with a share of the freehold of the period house. Offers from £450,000.

Doyle Sales & Lettings has a roomy 864sq ft two-bedroom flat with balcony in a modern block in Dock Meadow Reach, less than half a mile from Hanwell or West Ealing stations, for £499,950.

For the average London first-time buyer price, currently about £410,000, you could pick up a good-size one-bedroom flat. Robertson Smith and Kempson has one in Boston Road for £399,950, while Thorgills has a one-bedroom maisonette in Cumberland Road for £385,000.