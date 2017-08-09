  1. Property news

Weird and wonderful:Britain's most eccentric listed buildings include a monumental pig sty, Victorian model dinosaurs, and a futuristic petrol station

As a nation of eccentrics, it is right that some very weird and wonderful architectural delights should be protected by law.

H&P

Britain's most unusual listed buildings

  • 1/22 Esso petrol station, Leicester

    In 1966, industrial designer Eliot Noyes created this look for 19,000 Mobil petrol stations around the world. This, now an Esso station, is one of the very last surviving.

    Find out the exact reason each structure has been listed by searching the Historic England database.

  • 2/22 Diving platform, Coate Water, Swindon, Wiltshire

    The 33ft concrete platform was designed by JBL Thompson and opened in 1935. It is one of only four surviving inter-war concrete diving platforms.

  • 3/22 Dinosaurs, Crystal Palace Park, London

    These grade I listed beasts were unveiled to the world in 1854, designed and sculpted by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins. They cost £13,729 to make — £1.4million in today's money — but were very popular with visitors to the Crystal Palace which was moved to the park after the Great Exhibition of 1851 in Hyde Park.

    Copyright Historic England, Lucy

  • 4/22 Fullwell Acoustic Mirror, Sunderland

    Built in 1917, a microphone was placed at the centre of this 17ft concrete dish and an operator listened out for approaching Zeppelins after a German air raid killed 22 people in the city in April 1916.

    North News & Pictures Ltd/ English Heritage

  • 5/22 Severels, Chichester, West Sussex

    Built by architect Walter Greaves in 1981 as a home for himself and his wife Annabel, the Grade II* listed house has been hailed as a triumph of post-war architecture.

  • 6/22 Pig Sty, Robin Hood's Bay, North Yorkshire

    This grand Egyptian-style pig sty was built in 1891 for John Warren Berry, a local squire and magistrate. Said to offer all mod cons for four pigs, it is now a holiday home owned by the Landmark Trust.

    English Heritage. NMR

  • 7/22 Rom Skatepark, Hornchurch, Essex

    Built in 1978 by Adrian Rolt, this is the best surviving skatepark during the sport's original craze in the Seventies and was built to resemble the skateparks of California, It is now used by skaters, BMXers and even kick-scooter riders.

  • 8/22 Conservatory, Hilton Park, Stafforshire

    The 19th-century cast-iron and brick conservatory was designed as a plant forcing house for the Hilton Hall estate.

    Historic England/James O. Davies

  • 9/22 Coventry Market car park, West Midlands

    The circular grade II listed car park was a vital part of the city's post-war rebuilding after heavy bombing. The ramp from the market led to the first open-deck, multi-storey car park in Britain.

    English Heritage

  • 10/22 Blue Streak rocket, RAF Spadeadam, Carlisle, Cumbria

    The grade II listed rocket is one of only two surviving rockets from a 1959 ballistic missile nuclear deterrent programme which was abandoned the following year.

    DeHavilland

  • 11/22 Scenic Railway, Dreamland, Margate, Kent

    Visitors admire the Scenic Railway wooden rollercoaster. The amusement park was opened in 1880, becoming Dreamland in 1920 when the Scenic Railway wooden rollercoaster was opened.

  • 12/22 Parsons' Polygon, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

    The grade II listed piece of art was completed in 1985 by David Hamilton as a tribute to Sir Charles Parsons, who developed steam turbines in the city. It also serves as a ventilation to the metro system.

    Copyright Historic England, Alun

  • 13/22 Water Chute, Wicksteed Park, Kettering, Northamptonshire

    The oldest water chute in the country, the wooden attraction was built in 1926 by the philanthropist Charles Wicksteed.

    © Historic England Archive, Anna

  • 14/22 Mark II and Lovell Telescopes, Jodrell Bank, Cheshire

    The pair of radio telescopes from the Fifties and Sixties are grade I listed for their contribution to astronomy.

  • 15/22 Clevedon Pier, Somerset

    This grade I-listed pier was opened in 1869, as not only an amusement centre but a pier for paddle steamers to take tourists on trips down the Severn.

    Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust Ltd

  • 16/22 Preston bus station and car park, Lancashire

    The Brutalist building, completed in 1969, won grade II-listed status in 2013 after facing demolition the year before. Its sweeping concrete balustrades have made it Preston's favourite building.

    English Heritage/Alun Bull

  • 17/22 Smokehouse Yard, Smithfield, London

    The grade II listed former bacon smokehouse and stables was built in 1877 and was connected to Smithfield Market. It is now offices and apartments.

    Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Her

  • 18/22 Wooden Hut, Georgeham, Devon

    Built by Henry William Williamson in 1929, the grade II listed hut was paid for with the proceeds of Tarka The Otter and Williamson wrote 50 more novels in it.

  • 19/22 Shah Jahan mosque, Woking, Surrey

    This was the first purpose-built mosque in Britain and was completed in 1889. It was badly damaged by floods in 2016.

    English Heritage

  • 20/22 Isle of Dogs Pumping Station, London

    Grade II* listed, architect John Outram nicknamed it the Temple of Storms when he completed it in 1988.

    Copyright Historic England Archi

  • 21/22 Revolving Torsion, St Thomas' Hospital, Westminster

    Naum Gabo's grade II* listed 1975 sculpture forms a fountain from curved steel plates.

  • 22/22 Eastbourne pier, East Sussex

    Built in 1870, but almost destroyed by fire in 2014, the 1,000ft pier is grade II* listed.

    English Heritage/Derek Kendall

An Egyptianate Victorian pig sty, a Sixties petrol station, and a collection of model dinosaurs are among the most unusual buildings and structures that have been listed as worth saving for the nation.

Also among the 400,000 on the National Heritage List are a Seventies skatepark and the oldest water chute in the country alongside two car parks, several extraordinary homes and military and scientific devices.

The list has been compiled to mark the 70th anniversary of the Town and Country Planning Act, which sought to protect the country’s best structures after the devastation of the Second World War. 

"Some of the more unusual buildings and structures on The List have been protected as much for their rarity, as for their unusual design," says Rosie Ryder, media manager at Historic England.

Hobbit house and London cabbie shelter win Grade II status in new list

"Often there may only be a handful of similar structures still standing in the country, or even the world, so recognising the most special remaining examples is a question of remembering a part of our collective story which otherwise would have been completely lost.

"Listing is selective though and only the most special examples are protected."

Unusual listed buildings, including a concrete diving platform, Britain’s first mosque, a bus station, a car park and a wooden hut can be found in the gallery above, or read on to find out more about our pick of the most bizarre buildings.

Many have been designated because of a question of rarity — they are often the 'first of' or 'the only' examples of their kind. 

an127873977heritage-at-risk.jpg
The Crystal Palace dinosaurs have been scaring children for 150 years (Historic England)

When Jurassic Park came to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s famous dinosaur sculptures have wowed visitors to this corner of south-east London for over 150 years.

They were introduced to Crystal Palace Park in 1854 after Joseph Paxton’s Crystal Palace building was moved there from Hyde Park following the Great Exhibition of 1851.

Although the vast building was destroyed by fire in 1936, the dinosaurs have survived and are about to undergo a painstaking restoration.

an127873958esso-filling-sta.jpg
This space-age petrol station near Leicester was once one of 19,000 around the world

Filled with pride

Most petrol stations are barely spared a thought by visiting motorists, but the Esso station on the A6 outside Leicester is a space-age survivor of more than 19,000 similar filling stations around the world.

Oil company Mobil commissioned the memorable design for their vast chain of stations and from 1966 the UFO-inspired designs spread around the world.

The canopy units were listed for three main reasons: architectural interest — they are an iconic piece of corporate design; authorship — their designer, American modernist architect Eliot Noyes, was a leading figure in post-war commercial design; and intactness. 

Although now managed by Esso, the canopies survive intact, providing an architectural treat to putting £50 of petrol in your car.

listedpigsty.jpg
The ancient Egyptian-inspired Victorian pig sty in Robin Hood's Bay

The grandest of pig sties

Local squire and magistrate John Warren Barry wanted to house his pigs in the finest of styles, adopting ancient Egyptian architecture as the inspiration for their home.

A true reflection of one man’s sense of humour, the 1891 sty is not only a listed building, but ironically has become a sought-after holiday home, let by the Landmark Trust.

an127873987moguls-at-rom-sk.jpg
BMXers and skaters alike still enjoy the Rom Skatepark in Hornchurch

Skating crazy

Skateboarding took off in a big way in Britain in the Seventies and among the many purpose-built parks was the Rom Skatepark in Hornchurch, Essex.

Modelled on the finest of Californian skateparks, this is one of the few survivors, although its clientele has since expanded to include BMXers and even brave kick-scooter riders.

an127873969amusement-rides.jpg
The Water Chute at Wicksteed Park, near Kettering (Historic England Archive)

Water way to enjoy yourself

Theme parks are some of the most popular visitor attractions in the country, visited by millions of Britons and foreign travellers alike.

This is one of the reasons that the Water Chute at Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire won its listing. Funded by philanthropist Charles Wicksteed in 1926, the wooden water chute was the forerunner of many rides at modern theme parks and is still giving thrills to visitors to this day.

Want to know more? You can find out the exact reason each structure has been listed by searching the Historic England database.


