London is becoming a fiercely competitive foodie capital — and the creative style of its new restaurants is required to be as inspiring as the food itself, with top architects and interior designers embracing the eating experience.

So the arrival of new restaurants in new homes developments was inevitable, and it’s turning out to be a match made in culinary heaven.

With top restaurateurs getting on board, it assists those developers who are keen to create not simply a new apartment block, but to immerse themselves in place-making.

This summer has seen the trend escalate, so Homes & Property set out to discover the London new homes “quarters” that let you stay in as you dine out in style.

TELEVISION CENTRE, WHITE CITY

Homes will be ready to move into in December but visitors can already sample food at restaurants which open properly next year. On top of the car park, pop-up venue Pergola on the Roof is a showcase for what’s to come.

Showcase: pop-up venue Pergola on the Roof at Television Centre

The development’s MD Alistair Shaw says: “We want people to try the kinds of food we’re bringing to an area not known for its restaurant scene. Our temporary bar has already been voted one of the world’s best.”

More than 150,000 people have visited the outdoor venue so far to sample food from “burger royalty” Patty & Bun and a modern take on fish and chips from Bonnie Gull’s new venture, Salt’n’Sauce. Shaw wants to nurture home-grown talent and up-and-coming independents such as Indian small plates specialist Kricket, of Soho, which opens at Television Centre next year.

King’s Road stalwart Bluebird will have its second outlet at the scheme and Homeslice Pizza, from Terry Wogan’s sons Alan and Mark, opens its fourth branch there next year. “We’re very familiar with the building,” laughs Alan, who plans residents concessions.

From £725,000: for one-bedroom flats at 950-home Television Centre in White City, west London, BBC headquarters from 1960 to 2013

The new homes deal: Television Centre homes start at £725,000 for a one-bedroom flat. Service charge is from £6.75 a square foot. Annual ground rent is £450. Call 020 8811 8720 for more information.

BATTERSEA POWER STATION

Battersea is passionate about not having food chains on its site. With spin-off Pedler Cru due to open this autumn, the team from Peckham’s quirky Pedler will bring homespun charm and a daily changing menu of locally sourced fare to the huge power station development.

Leisure leasing director Helen Carr says “entrepreneurial flair, a real passion for food and something unique which sets them apart” determines the restaurants at Circus West Village. Already popular in a stylish railway arch venue is Mother, a Danish organic pizza restaurant.

The new homes deal: two-bedroom flats at Foster + Partners-designed Battersea Roof Gardens and at Frank Gehry-designed Prospect Place start from £1.33 million. Annual service charge is £6.50 per sq ft, with ground rent from £500 a year. Call 020 7501 0678.

TOWER BRIDGE

In the City this summer, Japanese and Chinese restaurant Mei Ume opened near Tower Bridge at Ten Trinity Square, part of the Four Seasons Hotel boasting 100 rooms, grand flats and a club within the Grade II-listed Beaux Arts building. With red-and-pink decor, the 48-cover venue contains many nods to the building’s origins as Port of London Authority HQ, with ceramics and silks inspired by Hong Kong trading links.

Owners of the 41 flats can order room service from sushi chef Mun Seok Choi, formerly of Sake no Hana, and dim sum chef Derrick Chen, ex-Yauatcha. One-bedroom flats start from £5 million plus £500 ground rent. Service charges have yet to be released. Call Savills 020 7016 3857.

Meanwhile, The Ivy, favourite of the stars in Covent Garden, has ventured south of the river with The Ivy Tower Bridge at the 419-home One Tower Bridge scheme. Soak up unbeatable views from the terrace and eat British classics from chef Sean Burbidge. Brighton-based steak restaurant The Coal Shed and Rosa’s Thai Café will also open branches here this autumn.

The new homes deal: One Tower Bridge one-bedroom flats start from £1.45 million, completions later this year. Service charges from £7.36 per sq ft. Ground rents from £750 a year. Call 020 7871 0011.

FOR COMMUTERS

Michelin-star chef Michel Roux and son Alain will open Roux at Skindles next year at Berkeley Homes’ Taplow Riverside scheme in Berkshire. A few miles from The Waterside Inn at Bray, founded by Roux senior and the first non-French restaurant to hold three Michelin stars for 25 years, head chef Alain will bring his vision to a more relaxed, brasserie-style venue that he hopes will breathe new life into a long-neglected stretch of the river.

The new-build restaurant will be on the site of the demolished Skindles Hotel, where Princess Margaret stayed and the Rolling Stones played.

The new homes deal: four-bedroom waterside villas from £2,125,000. Annual service charge is £1,190.93. No ground rent. Call 01753 336178.