If you know how to throw a party, we’ve found the perfect business opportunity for you.

This nine-bedroom listed village house in Snettisham, Norfolk, looks innocent enough from the outside. Indoors, however, every room has been designed to create an exclusive weekend party pad for up to 20 guests.

All the furniture and even the bedding is included in the price. Each bedroom has a different theme, while the entertaining space includes a “jungle” drawing room, a dramatic dining room and a basement disco for dancing the night away.

There’s potential to expand on guest space, too, by converting a separate coach house and stables.

The vibrant, historic market town of King’s Lynn is just nine miles away.

It's for sale for £1.2 million. Call Abbotts for more details (01328 618024).