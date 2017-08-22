  1. Luxury
Get flexible:new townhouses near Tower Bridge with buyer-designed interiors and layouts

Buyers can decide how they want to use the space — whether it be a garage or a work studio on the ground floor or an upside-down layout with the bedrooms below.

From £1.35 million: six four-storey townhouses at a boutique scheme in Pope Street near Tower Bridge

Choose your interiors when you buy one of six four-storey townhouses at a boutique scheme near Tower Bridge. Work with the architect to make bespoke changes to the internal layout and design.

The homes at Pope Street range from 1,358sq ft to 1,690sq ft, and owners can decide how they want to use the space. 

The ground floor could become an integral garage or work studio, while an open-plan kitchen and living area could be on the first floor, with bedrooms above.

From £1.35 million. Call estate agent Daniel Cobb on 020 7357 0026.

Design it yourself: buyers work with the architect on the internal layout

