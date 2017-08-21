  1. Luxury
Upsize in Surrey: near Chelsea's training ground, new 'supersize' flats behind a classical-style façade start from £1.7m

You'd be forgiven for thinking such a grand and traditional-looking building has more of a history than it actually does...

Inside the new-build 'classical' flats for sale in Surrey

  • 1/4 Faux fancy

    What appears to be a traditional country mansion is, in fact, a new building with a classical-style façade.

  • 2/4 Swish suite

    Inside the impressive building are grand two and three-bedroom apartments, each with its own private terrace or balcony, open-plan kitchen/living area and master bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite.

  • 3/4 Dream scheme

    Spacious and sleek, the apartments boast pared-back, muted decor with opulent fixtures.

  • 4/4 Social spot

    The kitchens - classic in style with contemporary touches - are ideal for entertaining friends, as they overlook the living and dining areas.

Stockbroker belt Surrey boasts Knowle Hill Park, a convincing architectural artifice. This scheme of very grand apartments sits within what appears to be a traditional country mansion that is in fact a new building with a classical-style façade.

The "supersize" flats cost from £1.7 million and have up to 3,600sq ft of internal space spread across two or three floors, plus luxuriously big terraces.

The homes have been built in the grounds of a 45-acre private estate, which has ancient woodland, an orchard and a fish pond.

Seven large houses are also for sale. Call 01932 860 546. 


