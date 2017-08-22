Sitting proudly among its traditional neighbours is Seymour Place in Marylebone.

This striking new development has a Georgian-style façade, newly rebuilt to replicate the original property, while the rear is über-modern, lit by large expanses of glass flanking a living wall that’s all set for growing strawberries in summer.

A bronze-clad residents’ lift delivers you into this three-bedroom penthouse that has wide-plank timber floors in open-plan living/kitchen and dining spaces, with glass doors to the private roof terrace. Underfloor heating, music and lighting are iPad controlled.

It's for sale for £4.75 million. Call Merchant Land (07739 788306).