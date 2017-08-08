1/14 Kanye has parted ways with his LA bachelor pad Rapper Kanye West has sold his Hollywood Hills property for £2.2 million, seven years after first putting it on the market. Getty Images

A seven-year sale West paid £1.3 million for the place in 2003 and later tried to sell it on for £2.9 million. When he failed to find any takers for the four-bedroom house, which covers 4,200sq ft, he dropped the price in 2013. Now, at long last, someone has fallen for it.

A seven-year sale Kanye, 40, and his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, have other California properties in Bel Air and Hidden Hills. Rumour has it that the couple, who have two children, will use the cash from the sale of Kanye's old place to invest in another state.

Le Château des Palmiers, St Martin After a staggering £8m price drop, Donald Trump's Caribbean estate is for sale for £13m. There are two villas, with 11 bedrooms in total, surrounded by an 8ft boundary wall. Gold-effect finishes can be seen throughout the homes' grand living areas and bedrooms.

£7.5m to be Claudia's neighbour If you have a few million to spare, a lavishly revamped townhouse in Connaught Square has been listed for sale. BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman, Tony and Cherie Blair are neighbours, and the Grade II-listed home comes with furniture by Ralph Lauren, Harvey Probber and Karl Springer. It has six bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym among über-luxe perks.

The Delevingnes' new LA base Cara and Poppy Delevingne have bought the glamorous Hollywood Hills home of US actor Jared Leto. The supermodel sisters' new base comes with an LA lagoon style swimming pool, a recording studio, four bedrooms and two kitchens.

All aboard Branson's boat Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom boat is moored in a prime spot in the Westminster woods. With a reception room, kitchen, private garden and separate shed, it might not be quite as luxurious as Branson's private Necker Island in the Caribbean - but it's also in a lovely stretch of water.

Perfect home for good companions The former Oxfordshire home of author and playwright JB Priestley is for sale. The Yorkshire-born author started writing The Good Companions, his most celebrated novel, while living in a six-bedroom home in the village of Church Hanborough. It's now for sale for £2.25m through John D Wood.

Jennifer Lopez's music video house The Florida home where Jennifer Lopez filmed her new music video Ni Tu Ni Yo is for sale for $6.497 million (£4.9 million). Listing agent Kelly Shaw said: "The production team chose the Zim Estate because it captures the romance of Old Cuba."

Richmond register office Twiggy and Michael Witney, Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan, Anita Dobson and Brian May, and Fearne Cotton and Jessie Wood (above) have all tied the knot at Richmond register office. The last wedding was in 2015 and the property has been converted into a seven-bedroom home.

Star Wars producer's Pinewood mansion A Buckinghamshire home near Pinewood studios once owned by Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz is for sale for £4.75m. The Hollywood heavyweight behind the original Star Wars film in 1977 threw decadent parties for celebrity friends and colleagues including Harrison Ford.

Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills estate Katy Perry has listed her Hollywood Hills estate with two houses on it for £11.4million after moving into a former covent.

Paddington Bear's "home" for rent Paddington Bear fans can rent a one-bedroom flat on the first floor of the Victorian house that was used as a film set for the new movie for £495 a week through Knight Frank.