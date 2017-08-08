Kanye West has finally sold his LA bachelor pad.
The rapper, seen below with reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian, who he married in 2014, got £2.2 million for the Hollywood Hills property, seven years after he first put it on the market.
He paid £1.3 million for the place in 2003 and later tried to sell it on for £2.9 million.
When he failed to find any takers for the four-bedroom house, which covers 4,200sq ft, he dropped the price in 2013. Now, at long last, someone has fallen for it.
Kanye, 40, and Kim, 36, have other California properties in Bel Air and Hidden Hills.
Rumour has it that the couple, who have two children, will use the cash from the sale of Kanye’s old place to invest in another state.
