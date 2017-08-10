  1. Luxury
  2. Property

The lap of luxury:inside some of the world's most expensive homes for sale in 2017

From an entire island to a home with a pool large enough for an elephant to swim in, we reveal some of the most exclusive homes for sale across the world.

H&P

The most expensive properties for sale across the world

  • 1/9 Greece, Crete

    £94 million

    The high-tech interior of this property offers an eclectic mix of modern art and furniture. The eight-bedroom villa is situated on a hill offering breathtaking views of the Cretan Sea and the historic city of Chania.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/9 New Zealand

    £16.1 million

    A former holiday resort near Auckland, this package includes a three-bedroom house and private jetty. Located in the picture-perfect Hauraki Gulf, it once had 62 holiday lets, a squash court, golf course and staff accommodation - so there's plenty of income potential for a buyer with deep pockets.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/9 Thailand, Phuket

    £39.95

    On Thailand's largest island, this seven-bedroom villa has a private beach with views of Phang Nga Bay. Inside, there's a state of the art cinema, gym and staff accommodation. There's also a spa and 40-metre infinity pool that's thought to be the biggest on the island.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/9 Portugal, Algarve

    £18.1 million

    This recently built nine-bedroom villa is elevated above a prestigious Golf & Beach Resort. It is built across four levels and includes an infinity swimming pool with waterfall.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/9 Mainland Spain, Marbella

    £36.2 million

    World famous One Direction"gave their debut performance in the X factor "judges homes" screening at this 12-bedroom beach front villa.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/9 France, Var

    £54.3 million

    A luxury country estate in France wouldn't be complete without beautiful wine caves. The 12-bedroom property is set in 130 hectares with vineyards, woodland and countryside.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/9 Ireland, Wicklow

    £25.3 million

    In a secluded Irish valley, this 5,000-acre estate has 10 houses in total. The main house, Luggala, is the famous ancestral house of the Guinness brewing family and was once described by Oonagh Guinness as 'the most decorative honey pot in Ireland'.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 8/9 UK, London

    £57.5 million

    This is a beautifully presented seven-bedroom home in the heart of Chelsea, a highly sought after address made up of large Victorian villas.

    See more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/9 America, Bel Air

    £270 million

    Recently listed for sale, Chartwell estate takes the title of America's most expensive home. The 10-acre estate has a main house, guest house and secret tunnels. Find out more....

This week the most expensive house in America hit the headlines, thanks to its £270 million ($350 million) price tag.

The sprawling 10-acre estate in Bel Air, LA's neighbourhood for the super rich, is more than four times more expensive than Britain's priciest home.

London is notoriously one of the most expensive property locations in the world.

But in the UK capital acres of land is a luxury even large amounts of money can't buy.

expensivepropertylondon3.jpg
The UK's most expensive home: £57.5 million will buy a seven-bedroom house with a 94ft x 35ft garden in SW10

The priciest home on the market in the capital at the moment is a seven-bedroom property in exclusive Chelsea.

It's a comparatively modest 10,000 sq ft, but has an asking price of £57.5 million.

  • Read more

America’s most expensive mega-mansion has been listed for sale

This is 180 times more expensive than the average home in the UK, currently £316,000. As the saying goes, when buying a home, it's all about location, location, location.

So where will buyers have to fork out the most cash? 

THE WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES FOR SALE

In Thailand, a seven-bedroom villa comes with 100 metres of private beach plus a 40-metre pool that is apparently big enough for an elephant to swim in.

It's the country's most expensive property listed for sale on Rightmove, with an asking price of £16 million.

However, two- and three- bedroom villas can cost from £70,000 on the southern coast of the mainland in Pattaya or on the island of Koh Samui.

expensivepropertythailand1.jpg
Modern luxe: £16 million will buy 4,500 square metres of opulence in Thailand

It's possible to buy a whole island with its own private jetty near Auckland, New Zealand for around £23 million. 

Just three hours further south and a three-bedroom cottage on the North Island sells for just £65,000.

Discover the most expensive properties across the world and in popular European destinations in our gallery above.


