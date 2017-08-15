You may not be entirely familiar with the work of Nobel prize-winning physiologist Archibald Hill (1886-1977) or indeed know what a physiologist is, but his striking red-brick former home behind wrought-iron gates in Bishopswood Road, Highgate N6, leaves no doubt as to his good taste.

This magnificent Victorian mansion now bears a blue plaque marking the 44 years Hill spent there and offers 10,000sq ft of living space across six floors — there is a lift.

A basement spa and pool sit below a huge family room that’s framed by a wall of glass, opening to a neatly clipped garden.

There is space aplenty for lavish entertaining, while the master suite has his and hers dressing areas and bathrooms, and there are five more bedroom suites.

The home is for sale for £10 million. Through Savills (020 8012 3124).