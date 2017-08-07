Smart and prosperous Hadley Wood, on the Hertfordshire border in Enfield, is a hinge between town and country.

The north London "super suburb" lies in Zone 6 on the edge of the green belt and has a tennis club and a renowned local golf course with a Georgian clubhouse on a hill surrounded by parkland.

Gin'n'Jag houses and grand Edwardian villas are popular with celebrities and Premiership footballers — Arsenal FC has a training ground here — who value the close proximity to central London.

Into this world has arrived The Residence, nine grand apartments set in landscaped grounds and 10 acres of woodland.

Two of the ground floor apartments each have a private outdoor swimming pool and terrace leading to a lawned area.

Prices from £1,795,000. Call estate agent Statons on 020 8441 9555.