Exchange city living for Zen and inner calm at this small country estate in Etchingham, East Sussex.

Mistletoe Barn makes the ideal yoga retreat with over 6,000sq ft of living space including a yoga studio, sauna, a two-bedroom holiday cottage and a catering-size kitchen, while the main house has wide oak floorboards and vaulted ceilings throughout spacious drawing and sitting rooms, along with a walk-in larder and sandstone walls in a country-style kitchen.

Four bedrooms enjoy views over eight acres of organic gardens, a swimming pool, ponds and woodland that borders open countryside.

It's for sale for £1.65 million. Through Hampton’s International (01892 323034).