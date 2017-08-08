It’s all about the views when it comes to living the high life in a London penthouse — and this swish apartment, on the 13th floor of the New Providence Wharf scheme in E14, delivers in spectacular fashion.

Luxurious lateral space of more than 1,700sq ft covers two double bedrooms and an impressive 30ft living/dining/kitchen area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows.

The views of the Thames, The O2 and the Canary Wharf skyline continue from a 2,000sq ft wraparound terrace complete with a hot tub that’s perfect for enjoying your evening glass of bubbly.

There’s 24-hour concierge, a gym, swimming pool and residents rates at the on-site five-star hotel spa.

It's for sale for £1,795,000. Through Johns & Co (020 3858 3199).