Mixing it up:first look at Ralph Lauren Home's new collection, with flashes of gold and a mixology box inspired by the designer's Bugatti

Fashion and homes accessories design brand Ralph Lauren is set to launch its Autumn/Winter 2017 collection from September 2

Modern Icons: our pick of Ralph Lauren Home's new collection

  • 1/10 Accessories

    Inspired by Ralph Lauren's own Bugatti, this Paxton mixology box costs £1,995.

  • 2/10 Ralph Lauren Home

    The brand's new Modern Icons collection exudes sophistication, with materials ranging from burr wood to cashmere in rich chocolate and charcoal hues.

  • 3/10 Accessories

    The Cairo flatware in gold costs £75.

  • 4/10 Accessories

    These Sutton carbon-fibre embossed leather photo frames costs from £395 to £595.

  • 5/10 Accessories

    Modern mini hurricanes, in brass and polished silver, cost £295.

  • 6/10 Accessories

    Wyatt leather coasters are priced £95 for a set of four.

  • 7/10 Accessories

    The Kipton barware collection has silver-plated and brass pieces that range in cost from £25 to £495.

  • 8/10 Furniture

    This Aldrich end table in mahogany and polished steel will be available from £4,300, exact prices of furniture and lighting designs are available on request.

  • 9/10 Fabrics

    The new fabrics collections include Artisan Loft - think indigo hues and embroidered designs; the Penthouse Suite II; Wool Tartans III; and Archival Tropical Florals.

  • 10/10 Fabrics

    The Penthouse Suite II fabric collection features cashmeres and wools in menswear-inspired palettes of taupes, charcoals and chocolates.

Ralph Lauren Home's is launching a collection of interiors accessories, furniture and fabrics in its flagship Bond Street store next month. 

Now in its 34th year, the iconic brand is no stranger to new launches — yet the new Modern Icons collection seems a fresh, revamped approach to classic designs. 

New for this season are chic accessories and furnishings in chocolates, greys and charcoal hues, with materials ranging from burr wood to saddle leather and carbon fibre. 

The Paxton Mixologist box is a real showstopper, with a black carbon-fibre exterior opening to a rich burr wood and leather interior. Priced £1,995, it was inspired by Ralph Lauren's own Bugatti and comes with a crystal decanter, two double Old-fashioned tumblers, a silver-plated strainer, cocktail shaker and leather-wrapped coasters.

The Kipton barware collection has silver-plated and brass pieces that range in cost from £25 to £495

 

Other particular highlights are the Cairo cutlery in gold, priced £75, and the Wyatt leather coasters at £95. 

Silver-plated accessories such as the Sutton photo frames add a sleek, stylish touch to any room, while the Modern mini hurricane candle holders would make a lovely gift.

Take a tour through the gallery above to see our pick of the new Ralph Lauren Home collection...

  • The Modern Icons collection will be available in-store and online from September 2. 

