Ralph Lauren Home's is launching a collection of interiors accessories, furniture and fabrics in its flagship Bond Street store next month.

Now in its 34th year, the iconic brand is no stranger to new launches — yet the new Modern Icons collection seems a fresh, revamped approach to classic designs.

New for this season are chic accessories and furnishings in chocolates, greys and charcoal hues, with materials ranging from burr wood to saddle leather and carbon fibre.

The Paxton Mixologist box is a real showstopper, with a black carbon-fibre exterior opening to a rich burr wood and leather interior. Priced £1,995, it was inspired by Ralph Lauren's own Bugatti and comes with a crystal decanter, two double Old-fashioned tumblers, a silver-plated strainer, cocktail shaker and leather-wrapped coasters.

The Kipton barware collection has silver-plated and brass pieces that range in cost from £25 to £495

Other particular highlights are the Cairo cutlery in gold, priced £75, and the Wyatt leather coasters at £95.

Silver-plated accessories such as the Sutton photo frames add a sleek, stylish touch to any room, while the Modern mini hurricane candle holders would make a lovely gift.

Take a tour through the gallery above to see our pick of the new Ralph Lauren Home collection...