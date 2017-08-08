1/15 Casa Zeta-Jones Catherine Zeta-Jones is diversifying into interior design with the launch of her own homeware line. Getty subscription

2/15 Style by Zeta The Welsh-born Ocean’s Twelve actress' instagram posts of her NY home reveal a minimalist white bedroom, luxurious study, an Art Deco-style piano room and her walk-in wardrobe filled with Chanel bags and Hermès shawls. Instagram / @catherinezetajones

3/15 Monochrome Following positive feedback on her style choices, she is taking her passion for the home a step further with the signature Casa Zeta-Jones collection. It will include bedding, rugs, bath towels and table linens and is expected to go on sale through TV shopping channel QVC from September 28. While Zeta-Jones has a penchant for Versace home accessories, her line will offer glamour on a budget. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... Instagram / @catherinezetajones

4/15 Playa Barrigona, Costa Rica In 403 acres of untamed Costa Rican jungle, actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson's estate has been listed for sale for £23 million. A true tropical retreat, the package includes three hilltop villas that overlook the Pacific Ocean. There are private pools, barbecue areas and a white-sand beach just a short walk away. Getty

5/15 Le Château des Palmiers, St Martin After a staggering £8m price drop, Donald Trump's Caribbean estate is for sale for £13m. There are two villas, with 11 bedrooms in total, surrounded by an 8ft boundary wall. Gold-effect finishes can be seen throughout the homes' grand living areas and bedrooms. > Read more www.stmartinsothebysrealty.com/ GETTY

6/15 £7.5m to be Claudia’s neighbour If you have a few million to spare, a lavishly revamped townhouse in Connaught Square has been listed for sale. BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman, Tony and Cherie Blair are neighbours, and the Grade II-listed home comes with furniture by Ralph Lauren, Harvey Probber and Karl Springer. It has six bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym among über-luxe perks. > Read more Getty

7/15 The Delevingnes' new LA base Cara and Poppy Delevingne have bought the glamorous Hollywood Hills home of US actor Jared Leto. The supermodel sisters' new base comes with an LA lagoon style swimming pool, a recording studio, four bedrooms and two kitchens. > Read more Getty

8/15 All aboard Branson's boat Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom boat is moored in a prime spot in the Westminster woods. With a reception room, kitchen, private garden and separate shed, it might not be quite as luxurious as Branson's private Necker Island in the Caribbean - but it's also in a lovely stretch of water. > Read more Getty

9/15 Perfect home for good companions The former Oxfordshire home of author and playwright JB Priestley is for sale. The Yorkshire-born author started writing The Good Companions, his most celebrated novel, while living in a six-bedroom home in the village of Church Hanborough. It's now for sale for £2.25m through John D Wood. > Read more Getty

10/15 Jennifer Lopez's music video house The Florida home where Jennifer Lopez filmed her new music video Ni Tu Ni Yo is for sale for $6.497 million (£4.9 million). Listing agent Kelly Shaw said: “The production team chose the Zim Estate because it captures the romance of Old Cuba." > Read more Getty

11/15 Richmond register office Twiggy and Michael Witney, Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan, Anita Dobson and Brian May, and Fearne Cotton and Jessie Wood (above) have all tied the knot at Richmond register office. The last wedding was in 2015 and the property has been converted into a seven-bedroom home. > Read more Getty

12/15 Star Wars producer's Pinewood mansion A Buckinghamshire home near Pinewood studios once owned by Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz is for sale for £4.75m. The Hollywood heavyweight behind the original Star Wars film in 1977 threw decadent parties for celebrity friends and colleagues including Harrison Ford. > Read more Alamy

13/15 Katy Perry's Hollywood Hills estate Katy Perry has listed her Hollywood Hills estate with two houses on it for £11.4million after moving into a former covent. > Read more Getty

14/15 Paddington Bear's "home" for rent Paddington Bear fans can rent a one-bedroom flat on the first floor of the Victorian house that was used as a film set for the new movie for £495 a week through Knight Frank. > Read more