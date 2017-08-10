  1. Luxury
'He is a great companion for watching Fox News':Donald Trump's childhood home listed on Airbnb — with a life-size cardboard cut-out of the President next to the TV

Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens is available as a holiday let for 20 people costing £575 per night, complete with a giant cardboard cut out of the President of the United States.

H&P

He may be better known for such decorative flourishes as gold-plated lifts, oversized crystal chandeliers and Louis XIV-inspired furniture, but for Donald Trump it hasn’t been ever thus.

And now, the living conditions of Trump’s early life can be experienced first hand. The house in Queen’s, New York, where the property tycoon and reality TV star-turned president spent the first four years of his life has been listed on short let website Airbnb.

It has a nightly price of £575 and can sleep up to 20 guests. 

The Tudor-style home was built by Donald Trump’s property developer father, Fred, in 1940 for his growing family. He and his wife Mary Anne already had two children and soon welcomed the arrival of their third child, followed by Donald, the fourth of their five offspring in June 1946.

The family lived in the house in Jamaica Estates until Donald was four years old, when they moved to a larger property in the same neighbourhood.  

The listing states: “Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived.” 

A framed notice in an upstairs bedroom reads: “In this bedroom, President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived, by his parents, Fred and Mary Trump. The world has never been the same.”

As well as references to the Donald’s conception and early life, guests will see the property tycoon-turned-president’s face in almost every room.

gettyimages-617806558.jpg
Donald Trump, US President (Getty Images)

The house is littered with framed photographs and magazine covers featuring Trump and his family, as well as a life-size cardboard cut-out of the President of the United States in the living room.

The listing states: “He is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night...”

trumphousecutout.jpg
"A great companion for watching Fox News late into the night"

The property is listed as an ‘entire home’, where guests have the run of the whole property, however the mysterious host, known only as Donald J Trump Childhood Home, says they live in one of the bedrooms, which is not accessible to guests.

It is not known who currently owns the house. It was flipped by property investor Michael Davis, who bought the property sight unseen for £1.07 million ($1.39 million) immediately before the election. He then sold the house weeks later at auction for £1.65 million ($2.14 million) cash to the mystery buyer operating under the company Trump Birth House LLC, making a profit of £577,000 ($750,000).

US property portal Zillow estimates the monthly rental value as £2,653 ($3,450). However, if it is booked on Airbnb, the property could generate as much as £17,490 per month.

It was added to the site in June 2017 but has no guest reviews yet, although it has been saved to 35 travellers’ wish lists.

The calendar on the listing says it is available from August 27 until next summer, aside from two blocked out weeks in September but it is unclear whether this is because it has been booked by Airbnb guests or is unavailable for other reasons. 


