The best home renovating tips:don't move, improve, with these tried and tested tactics to transform your living space

Rising house prices and high stamp duty levels are tempting more homeowners into staying put, with the number of London planning applications up 60 per cent on 2012.

  • 1/15 Maximise space and impact

    If you want to add lots of character to make a place your own but the layout has already been fixed, stamp your mark on it with statement surfaces and lighting.

    David Butler

  • 2/15 Statement fittings

    Here, space was maximised by using perimeter lighting and industrial-inspired concrete walls with one white porcelain and copper tiled mosaic wall in the living area for impact.

    David Butler

  • 3/15 Go diagonal

    Every stage of home renovations has its challenges, the biggest in this one being that the entire house turned out to be six degrees out of true. The owner hid it by laying the floorboards diagonally.

    Charles Hosea

  • 4/15 Think themes

    To pick up the diagonal motif used in the kitchen, the tilers used a chevron idea in the splashback and bathroom tiling.

  • 5/15 Go bold

    If you consider yourself particularly bold when it comes to home renovating, consider ripping it all out and starting again. That's what Mauro and Ashlea Sanna did after finding the rare gem of an unlisted Georgian house with no original interiors left to protect, giving them the freedom to do what they wanted with it.

    Nick Rochowski Photography

  • 6/15 Patience can pay

    Once they were left with nothing but a 'bloody great house-sized hole', they got adventurous architect Andy Martin on board to meet their brief for a contemporary, light-filled home that made use of the basement height. This job took nearly two years but the waiting game paid off bought for £1.6m, £700,000 spent, now valued at £3.5m.

    Nick Rochowski Photography

  • 7/15 Recycle and upcycle

    In this west London refurb, the owner reused lacquered bespoke kitchen units from her previous home. Replacing glass in a roof lantern isn’t popular with lantern makers who’d rather build a new one, so instead, hunt around for a glazier prepared to do the job. It will save money and help the planet.

    Juliet Murphy

  • 8/15 Dig, extend and convert

    Emilie Mauran may not have fallen in love with her Fulham home at first sight (it was dilapidated, to be fair), but she has since more than doubled its size from 130 sq m to 285 sq m by digging a basement level, extending the ground and first floors and converting the loft into two bedrooms and a bathroom.

    HOUZZ/ EMR Design/ David Butler

  • 9/15 Get clever with built-in storage

    Storage is essential for keeping a house with four children in tidy, so Emilie installed "eight massive built-in floor to ceiling cupboards" on the ground floor alone. Her plan continues upstairs in the children's rooms, so they have no excuse for mess!

    HOUZZ/ EMR Design/ David Butler

  • 10/15 Take advantage of high ceilings

    Make the most of generous ceiling height by creating a dramatic mezzanine level. Here the architect focused on the apartment's 12.5ft ceilings to completely overhaul the owner's property, leaving her with an additional 16sq m thanks to clever space and storage solutions.

    Charles Hosea

  • 11/15 Use mirrors to add theatre, space and light

    Notice the mirrrored splashback in the kitchen? It cleverly gives the illusion of being a window into another room. There is mirrored storage for the owner's cutlery and glassware at the entrance and a short corridor is mirrored at both ends to lengthen its appearance.

    Charles Hosea

  • 12/15 Prioritise the essentials

    Consider a two-phase refurbishment that prioritises the essentials so as not to become overwhelmed when transforming a run-down house into your dream home.

    Simon Maxwell

  • 13/15 Two-phase

    IT specialists Renato Calliso and David Morgan followed this advice for their leaky, damp Kennington terrace, starting with a new slate roof, removing a staircase that went nowhere, replacing all the windows with double glazed timber sashes and decorating the upper floors. Then came the 11-month basement extension to bring width, space and light.

    Simon Maxwell

  • 14/15 Do your homework

    It is possible to make dramatic changes to listed properties, but remember that the whole property is listed, not just the facade, You will need to consult with planners from the off and do your homework on what may be allowed and what definitely will not be.

    Nick Kane

  • 15/15 Planning

    Expect planners to be more open to changes in already altered parts or less important ones such as the basement.

    Nick Kane

Rising house prices and high stamp duty levels have led to the number of planning applications rising by a quarter in the last five years.

The 'don't move, improve' philosophy is growing in popularity across the UK but particularly in London, which has seen the highest rise in in the country — up 60 per cent since 2012.

The number of applications lodged for renovating basements has rocketed by a massive 183 per cent, according to the new research by Halifax Insurance, with more single-storey extensions and loft conversions also in the pipeline (up 49 per cent and 43 per cent respectively).

The idea of renovating and/or extending can seem daunting, but many Londoners have struggled through the planning, pulling down and doing up process to be left with stunning results.

Here are some of the best tips picked up from their experiences:

Go for statement surfaces and lighting

If you want to add lots of character to make a place your own but the layout has already been fixed, stamp your mark on it with statement surfaces and lighting.

Interior designers Kat Turner and Jessica Gibbons from Field Day gave a masterclass in this approach for a City trader's Southwark penthouse, maximising space by using perimeter lighting and industrial-inspired concrete walls with one white porcelain and copper tiled mosaic wall in the living area for impact.

mhblackfriarscreditdavidbutler10.jpg
Statement surfaces: bronze and concrete gave an urban finish to this Blackfriars flat (David Butler)

Make the most of generous ceilings

Make the most of generous ceiling height by creating a dramatic mezzanine level like former banker Joanne Leigh, who downsized into a one-bedroom Earls Court apartment three years ago.

Erfan Azadi of Notting Hill architecture and design studio Duck & Shed focused on the 12.5ft ceilings to completely overhaul Joanne's property, leaving her with an additional 16sq m thanks to clever space and storage solutions.

There is mirrored storage for her cutlery and glassware at the entrance and a short corridor is mirrored at both ends to lengthen its appearance.

mhnevernsquarecreditcharleshosea2.jpg
Mirrors for impact: the splashback creates the illusion of being a window into another room in this Earls Court home (Charles Hosea)

Dig, extend and convert all at once 

Emilie Mauran may not have fallen in love with her Fulham home at first sight (it was dilapidated, to be fair), but she has since more than doubled its size from 130 sq m to 285 sq m by digging a basement level, extending the ground and first floors and converting the loft into two bedrooms and a bathroom.

mhhouzzemiliemaurandaniellynch12.jpg
No excuses for mess! Clever storage is essential for keeping a house in check (HOUZZ/ EMR Design/ David Butler)

Do your homework when it comes to listed properties

It is possible to make dramatic changes to listed properties (even in the case of this Grade II* home, restored by architect Shahriar Nasser), but remember that the whole property is listed, not just the facade.

You will need to consult with planners from the off and do your homework on what may be allowed and what definitely will not be.

Expect planners to be more open to changes in already altered or less important parts of the house, such as the basement.

mhkenningtoncreditsimonmaxwell11.jpg
Prioritise: this Kennington terrace was overhauled in two stages, transforming it from a rundown house into the owners' dream home (Simon Maxwell)

Prioritise the essentials with a two-phase refurb

Consider a two-phase refurbishment that prioritises the essentials so as not to become overwhelmed when transforming a run-down house into your dream home.

IT specialists Renato Calliso and David Morgan followed this advice for their leaky, damp Kennington terrace, starting with a new slate roof, removing a staircase that went nowhere, replacing all the windows with double glazed timber sashes and decorating the upper floors.

Then came the 11-month basement extension to bring width, space and light.

Bought for £850,000 in 2013, with works costing £250,000, their swish property is now valued at a cool £1.55million.

mhkenningtoncreditsimonmaxwell9.jpg
Waiting game: you don't need to have it all at once (Simon Maxwell)

