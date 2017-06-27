  1. Home & garden
Ingredients for a perfect Negroni:from Old Fashioned crystal glasses to the best spirits, make the summer even better with this classic cocktail

Don't settle for second best, stock up on top-shelf ingredients for the perfect cocktail.

H&P

How to make the perfect Negroni

  • 1/13 Sipsmith

    Sipsmith gin £28.50

    Boasting 10 carefully blended botanicals, Sipsmith is a great solid gin to compliment the vermouth and Campari in a Negroni.

    Buy it here

  • 2/13 Harrods

    Old Fashioned tumblers £75.95 for two

    Negronis are traditionally served in an Old Fashioned glass - these ones help to add a de luxe feel to the cocktail.

    Buy them in store

  • 3/13 Campari

    Campari £15.50

    This bitter alcoholic liquor is an essential component for a Negroni.

    Buy it here

  • 4/13 FAIR

    FAIR gin £32.50

    In this Fair Trade-certified gin, you'll find juniper berries from Uzbekistan and spices from the Kerala region of south-west India.

    Buy it here

  • 5/13 Cocchi

    Cocchi Vermouth di Torino £19.99

    This Vermouth di Torino makes a great base for a Negroni to allow the other flavours to come through.

    Buy it here

  • 6/13 West Elm

    Bar cart £349

    This three-tiered bar cart is a classic mix of walnut wood and antique brass, making it a great home for a Negroni making kit.

    Buy it here

  • 7/13 Oliver Bonas

    Take your pick: pineapple ice bucket £40, tropical themed spoon and jigger £23

    A quirky copper pineapple ice bucket and tropical themed spoon and jigger add a playful element to your barware collection.

    Buy it here: pineapple ice bucket
    Buy it here: tropical themed spoon and jigger

  • 8/13 Not On The High Street

    Ready-mixed negroni £24.95

    For when you don't have the patience to mix your own, this ready-mixed aged Negroni craft gin cocktail is a great twist on a classic.

    Buy it here

  • 9/13 H&M

    Gold metal tray £12.99

    It's all about the presentation when you have guests, so serve your drinks on this round gold tray.

    Buy it here

  • 10/13 Heals

    Ice bucket and tongs £140

    Taking inspiration from the Art Deco era, this ice bucket and tongs will help keep your drink ice cold.

    Buy it here

  • 11/13 Tom Dixon

    TAKE YOUR PICK: cocktail shaker £85, tongs £34, lowball glasses £42.50 for two

    Give your Negroni a stylish makeover with this copper-themed cocktail set consisting of ice tongs, cocktail shaker and two-tone glasses.

    Buy it here: cocktail shaker
    Buy it here: tongs
    Buy it here: low ball glasses

  • 12/13 Dover 31

    Negroni kit £62.95

    Every alcoholic drink you will need is in this pack. The gin has been chosen because it cuts perfectly through the harsh bitterness of the Campari.

    Buy it here

  • 13/13 Not On The High Street

    Negroni wall print £9.60

    This A4 watercolour cocktail wall print is the perfect centrepiece for any Negroni addict's bar.

    Buy it here

Not spending August in Italy? Fear not, you can still enjoy a Negroni mixed and served to perfection, with a few pieces of basic kit and three main ingredients. 

Legend has it that the popular cocktail was invented when Count Camillo Negroni marched into the Caffè Casoni bar in Florence in 1919 and asked for a stronger version of his Americano (a mix of Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda). 

The Negroni was born: one part gin, one part sweet vermouth, and one part Campari, with an orange peel garnish and served over ice. 

  • Read more

The essential kit you need to make and serve the perfect G'n'T

Well-known on the London bar scene for his aged Negronis, owner of Termini Centrale Tony Conigliaro has three tips to get the perfect drink every time: 

  • Serve your Negroni straight up. We pre-dilute the Classico Negroni to the perfect sipping strength so there is no need for ice — that way you don't have an over-diluted drink once the ice starts to melt.
  • We like to focus on the perfect balance of spirits within the Negroni, no garnish, let the botanicals shine through.
  • It's important to store our Classico Negroni in a very cold fridge, that way it is served at a perfect chilled temperature. If you can chill your glasses, even better.

Vermouth and Campari are set in stone, but you can have fun with the gin. Sipsmith is a great choice for for those who like their spirits distilled locally, while ethical brand FAIR offers an earthy finish. 

fair-gin.jpg
Ethical FAIR gin offers an earthy finish thanks to the angelica and calamus botanicals

Considered an apéritif, a Negroni is traditionally served in an Old Fashioned glass. This type of tumbler is predominately used for drinks served on the rocks — head to Harrods for glasses with that Mad Men vibe.

Keep your ice cold in this quirky pineapple ice bucket from Oliver Bonas and serve it with these stylish Tom Dixon ice tongs.

Finally, this watercolour wall print is perfect for Negroni addicts who just can't get enough of their favourite cocktail.


