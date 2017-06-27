Not spending August in Italy? Fear not, you can still enjoy a Negroni mixed and served to perfection, with a few pieces of basic kit and three main ingredients.

Legend has it that the popular cocktail was invented when Count Camillo Negroni marched into the Caffè Casoni bar in Florence in 1919 and asked for a stronger version of his Americano (a mix of Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda).

The Negroni was born: one part gin, one part sweet vermouth, and one part Campari, with an orange peel garnish and served over ice.

Well-known on the London bar scene for his aged Negronis, owner of Termini Centrale Tony Conigliaro has three tips to get the perfect drink every time:

Serve your Negroni straight up. We pre-dilute the Classico Negroni to the perfect sipping strength so there is no need for ice — that way you don't have an over-diluted drink once the ice starts to melt.

We like to focus on the perfect balance of spirits within the Negroni, no garnish, let the botanicals shine through.

It's important to store our Classico Negroni in a very cold fridge, that way it is served at a perfect chilled temperature. If you can chill your glasses, even better.

Vermouth and Campari are set in stone, but you can have fun with the gin. Sipsmith is a great choice for for those who like their spirits distilled locally, while ethical brand FAIR offers an earthy finish.

Ethical FAIR gin offers an earthy finish thanks to the angelica and calamus botanicals

Considered an apéritif, a Negroni is traditionally served in an Old Fashioned glass. This type of tumbler is predominately used for drinks served on the rocks — head to Harrods for glasses with that Mad Men vibe.

Keep your ice cold in this quirky pineapple ice bucket from Oliver Bonas and serve it with these stylish Tom Dixon ice tongs.

Finally, this watercolour wall print is perfect for Negroni addicts who just can't get enough of their favourite cocktail.