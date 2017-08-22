The day Andrew Griffiths and Luke MacKay bought their first home, they arrived on the doorstep with little more than suitcases of clothes and boxes of books.

Over the following nine months they coped with floods and leaks, grew sick of the smell of white spirit and sugar soap and drained their bank accounts to transform the one-bedroom flat in north London from tired and badly designed to stylish and functional on a relatively modest budget.

They’d never heard of Stroud Green before deciding to settle there but they wanted to live in north London. Firmly priced out of the better-known neighbourhoods, they homed in on Stroud Green because of its good transport links and comparative affordability.

The couple, who both work in public relations, had been renting in Clapham, paying £800 a month each. “You just get fed up of living in rented places with rubbish furniture,” explains Luke, 34. “We were at the age where renting was not where we wanted to be.”

Andrew, 30, discovered the flat. Access to it was down a dingy passage, through a metal side door and up a grotty flight of stairs. “But inside it had these amazing arched Victorian windows and high ceilings. And although it’s small there is a separate kitchen and living room and it is on two different levels, which makes it seem bigger.”

The real selling point, though, was the large terrace leading off the kitchen, overlooking the tree-filled gardens of surrounding houses. Within a week they had offered £437,000 for the Victorian flat, raising the £50,000 deposit they needed through savings plus a top-up from Andrew’s parents, and moved in during March last year.

“On the surface the flat looked fine but we discovered it was a bit bodged,” says Andrew. First to go were the pine floorboards stained an unfortunate shade of high gloss orange. As DIY novices the couple hired a workman to strip the boards down and wax them using a very pale grey to give a look as close to weathered oak as they could find.

No more orange floors: the first job was to get the high-gloss orange staining off the floorboards and have them waxed in a pale shade, to look as close as possible to weathered oak (Juliet Murphy)

This highly successful project cost a reasonable £600. Encouraged, they decided to work room by room, with the living room first on the list. They were desperate for storage so they had MDF shelving built on either side of the chimney breast, for all those books.

The room is tall and bright, so they felt it could take strong colour. Though busy people, they decided to fit in a bit of painting and did two of the walls in Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball, a deep teal-ish shade inspired by mud on a North Norfolk beach.

“It was fun at first, going to Homebase and looking at colours, but it quickly became so tedious,” says Luke. “It wasn’t the painting, although it did need four coats. It was all the sugar soaping and the sanding and the dust.”

But the final effect is stunning. Walls, shelves and even the skirting boards are now a deep blue, counterpointed by two walls in pale grey. White shutters show off the arched windows. Because of the strong wall colour the palette for furniture is natural tones of black, white, and grey. The spines of the couple’s book collection provide a pop of colour.

Strong colour works: the tall, bright living room could take this deep teal shade, Stiffkey Blue, from Farrow & Ball (Juliet Murphy)

The flat’s dark entrance hall was painted white, and to add more storage Andrew and Luke had shelves and a good-size cupboard built in a corner.

They commissioned built-in wardrobes for the bedrooms, and a cupboard to box in the ugly boiler. They spray-painted inexpensive MDF, which looks immaculate, but joinery, costing a substantial £6,500, bit a good chunk out of their eventual budget of £22,500.

Over summer they tackled their roof terrace. The flat roof sprang a leak so they ripped up and repaired the flooring, adding high balustrades of slatted timber to partially enclose the space. The decking has been stained grey and a simple wooden table and benches are complemented by retro yellow chairs and a coral bistro table.

The worst room was the bathroom, draughty, with rotten windows and cracked tiles. They created space by getting rid of the bath and installing a roomy walk-in shower.

Weeks of washing in the kitchen sink made them appreciate their shower room when it was eventually finished with green geometric floor tiles from Swedish company Marrakech Design, grey wall tiles and a glass enclosure. The room cost £9,000 all in.

Kitchen/dining space: crisp white with colour pops and practical grey, smooth flooring (Juliet Murphy)

Funds were running out when they came to the kitchen, so the white gloss units had to stay. They painted the walls white and added interest with a wall of egg yolk yellow in the hallway just outside. But before they could even put away their paintbrushes, their upstairs neighbour’s bathroom flooded and all their kitchen painting had to be redone.

Andrew would have liked a poured concrete kitchen floor, but settled for an impressive grey vinyl from The Colour Flooring Company. It was £800 including fitting, or less than a tenth of the cost of concrete.

After months sleeping on a mattress on the floor with newspaper covering the windows, at the end of last year they finally got to the last room in the flat — the bedroom.

They bought a cheap bed from Ikea which they have upcycled with the help of brass legs from Superfront, a firm that sells cabinet doors, worktops, handles, and legs designed to fit popular Ikea products.

They then ordered an unfinished headboard, cut to size and padded with foam, bought navy blue fabric from Liberty and upholstered it themselves with a staple gun and tips from YouTube.

They replaced the newspaper with white shutters and the job was done. Andrew enjoyed the renovation so much he has set up his own interior design company: Andrew Jonathan Design.

Luke, on the other hand, will happily never pick up a paintbrush again. “But I love the result. As soon as I get home I am happy,” he says.