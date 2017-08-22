  1. Home & garden
Who's a pretty Polly?Tropical homewares inspired by cheeky, brightly coloured parrots are a hot interiors look

The tropical theme continues this summer as parrots fly into interiors and across homeware collections. We round up the best parrot-inspired designs available in-store and online.

H&P

Tropical is still topical in the shops and on the web, but parrots are pushing out those flaming flamingos.

There are many types, all with exotic colourings, so it's pretty polly for designers.  

London has real life parrots, too - often spied as a flash of green. That's a ring-necked parakeet, now breeding in squawking flocks but posing no threat to native wildlife, according to the RSPB.

Check out sightings on feralparakeets.co.uk

Brighten up your interiors with a quirky parrot-inspired design, see our top picks in the gallery above...


