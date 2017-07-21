  1. Home & garden
Chalk it up:paint expert Annie Sloan joins forces with Etsy to release limited-edition homeware collection

Online marketplace Etsy and paint expert Annie Sloan have teamed up to bring out a limited-edition collection for stylish homes... 

Take a look at the new Etsy x Annie Sloan collection

  • 1/10 Vinyl record cabinet

    £315

    This mid-century vintage vinyl record cabinet has been stripped and sanded before being painted with a navy blue triangle pattern to bring it up to date.

    Buy it here

  • 2/10 Hexagon tray

    £32

    Serves your guests in style with this triangle patterned wooden tray.

    Buy it here

  • 3/10 Geometric wooden box

    From £10

    Ideal for a home office, children's bedroom or to tidy up a shelf, these wooden storage boxes have a pretty grey, white and pink geometric design.

    Buy it here

  • 4/10 Hexagon watermelon coaster set

    £15

    Hand-painted with a watermelon design, each of the hexagon coasters have 6 cork dots for grip.

    Buy it here

  • 5/10 Hexagon planter

    £14 each

    Made from wood, these handmade plant pots have a hand-painted two-tone design

    Buy it here

  • 6/10 Blue plant pot

    From £8.50

    Using blue geometric designs, these hand-painted plant pots come in a trio of sizes. All plant pots have drainage holes and are specially sealed for both water and UV protection.

    Buy it here

  • 7/10 Wall clock

    £50

    Painted using colourful abstract shapes, this wall clock is made from birch plywood.

    Buy it here

  • 8/10 Spatula

    £5.50 each

    Add some colour to your kitchen with these wooden spatulas - available in shades of blue or brown.

    Buy it here

  • 9/10 Pastel lampshade

    £55

    Made from a washable paper material, it has a metallic lining to help reflect the light bulb. They can be hung from the wall or from the ceiling.

    Buy it here

  • 10/10 Dressing table

    £330

    This vintage dressing table, with attached mirror, has been painted in a dusty pink.

    Buy it here

Online marketplace Etsy has partnered up with paint expert Annie Sloan to bring out a limited edition upcycled homeware collection.

Ten Etsy makers went to visit Annie at her workshops in Oxfordshire and Scotland to learn different chalk paint techniques...

The end result is a capsule collection of 18 different pieces, modelled on furnishings already available in the designer's shops, from a mid-century vinyl record cabinet to small painted plant pots

These geometric wooden storage boxes cost £22

A lead figure in the paint industry, with a career now into its third decade, Annie Sloan explains why she was keen for a collaboration.

"Etsy have made a fantastic platform to support makers like I once was, and it’s an amazing ‘place' for people to buy one-off, handmade pieces. I wish it had been around earlier in my career – it would have made my life so much easier!"

Scroll through our gallery above to see our favourite pieces... 


