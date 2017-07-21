Online marketplace Etsy has partnered up with paint expert Annie Sloan to bring out a limited edition upcycled homeware collection.

Ten Etsy makers went to visit Annie at her workshops in Oxfordshire and Scotland to learn different chalk paint techniques...

The end result is a capsule collection of 18 different pieces, modelled on furnishings already available in the designer's shops, from a mid-century vinyl record cabinet to small painted plant pots.

A lead figure in the paint industry, with a career now into its third decade, Annie Sloan explains why she was keen for a collaboration.

"Etsy have made a fantastic platform to support makers like I once was, and it’s an amazing ‘place' for people to buy one-off, handmade pieces. I wish it had been around earlier in my career – it would have made my life so much easier!"

Scroll through our gallery above to see our favourite pieces...