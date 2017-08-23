There's an inevitable sense of change in the air come September, with the summer holidays well and truly over and a back to school anticipation persisting, even for those who are far removed from both childhood and children.

Millennials may not be starting the season with new school shoes and freshly sharpened pencils, but they are making autumn the time to give their interiors a refresh before the nights draw in and the weather gets colder.

The top interiors trends for autumn have been revealed by the scrapbooking website Pinterest in a list of its most-Pinned homewares this month. And unless you have a resident tween, teen or millennial at home, many of the top items may not be on your radar — yet.

PHONE STANDS AND GRIPS

Top of the list are phone stands and grips, with the brand Popsockets causing a stir among bloggers, Instagrammers and keen Pinners.

Find more examples on Pinterest

These handy devices stick to the back of a mobile phone and can be 'popped' out when extra grip is needed, for a media stand or to stop headphone cables from getting tangled.

IMPROMPTU DECOR

As more and more people rent, removable decor is also proving popular.

Temporary wallpaper can be a simple way to update walls or even furniture. It's also ideal for indecisive, commitment-phobic millennials, who can update their homes frequently, quickly and cheaply to keep up with changing trends.

Look for more room divider inspiration on Pinterest

Room dividers are also increasingly popular in compact city flats too, helping to create the illusion of separate rooms, even within a studio.

DECORATIVE TOUCHES

No longer the preserve of dingy dive bars (every hipster's favourite kind), neon signs are a fun way to introduce retro style, a flattering glow and a bit of colour into a flat — and they can be taken with you when you move.

Don't stop at neon to add a vintage-style statement to blank walls. As the enduring popularity of house plants (also on the list) has shown, it's time to embrace the Seventies once again thanks to macramé wall hangings, which add texture to bare, art-starved walls.

Find more macramé on Pinterest

And as the nights draw in, it's no wonder Pinners are going mad for cosy, chunky knit blankets, stylishly draped across a sofa or at the end of the bed.

Take a look through the gallery above to see how you can introduce the hottest interior looks into your home.