But first, let me take a selfie: millennials get houseproud as top interiors trends for 2017 revealed

The most-pinned interiors trends on Pinterest include selfie-friendly phone grips, temporary wallpaper for renters and dazzling neon lighting. Here's how to update your home for autumn, millennial-style.

How to introduce Pinterest's top trends into your home

  • 1/8 Removable wallpaper

    £78

    Inspired by the African leopard, this self-adhesive wallpaper is easy to remove, reposition and reuse.

    Buy it here

  • 2/8 Low-maintenance house plants

    £19

    Quirky animal planters add a playful element to house plants. This ceramic turtle planter works well with a trailing plant or cluster of succulents.

    Buy it here

  • 3/8 Neon signs

    £60

    This blue cloud neon light is a great way to dip your toe into the trend. It's made from plastic so can work for a children's room too.

    Buy it here

  • 4/8 Chunky knit blanket

    £200

    Keep cosy during the colder months with this mink coloured handmade chunky knitted throw. It will look great casually thrown over the back or a sofa or laid at the bottom of a bed.

    Buy it here

  • 5/8 Hanging decor

    £61

    Be creative with your hanging decor. These black metal boxes make a good alternative to normal shelves.

    Buy it here

  • 6/8 Phone stands and grips

    £12.99

    Popsockets stick to the back of a mobile phone and can be 'popped' out when extra grip is needed, for a media stand or to stop headphone cables from getting tangled.

    Buy it here

  • 7/8 Room divider

    £144.50

    Taking inspiration from the Art Deco era, this gold-coloured room divider helps to create the illusion of separating a room.

    Buy it here

  • 8/8 Macrame wall hanging

    £29.99

    Macrame is the art of knotting string into a various decorative patterns. This off-white woven wall hanging will help add some texture to a room.

    Buy it here

There's an inevitable sense of change in the air come September, with the summer holidays well and truly over and a back to school anticipation persisting, even for those who are far removed from both childhood and children.

Millennials may not be starting the season with new school shoes and freshly sharpened pencils, but they are making autumn the time to give their interiors a refresh before the nights draw in and the weather gets colder. 

The top interiors trends for autumn have been revealed by the scrapbooking website Pinterest in a list of its most-Pinned homewares this month. And unless you have a resident tween, teen or millennial at home, many of the top items may not be on your radar — yet.

PHONE STANDS AND GRIPS

Top of the list are phone stands and grips, with the brand Popsockets causing a stir among bloggers, Instagrammers and keen Pinners. 

popsocketpin.jpg
Find more examples on Pinterest

These handy devices stick to the back of a mobile phone and can be 'popped' out when extra grip is needed, for a media stand or to stop headphone cables from getting tangled.

IMPROMPTU DECOR

As more and more people rent, removable decor is also proving popular.

Temporary wallpaper can be a simple way to update walls or even furniture. It's also ideal for indecisive, commitment-phobic millennials, who can update their homes frequently, quickly and cheaply to keep up with changing trends.

roomdividerpin.jpg
Look for more room divider inspiration on Pinterest 

Room dividers are also increasingly popular in compact city flats too, helping to create the illusion of separate rooms, even within a studio.

DECORATIVE TOUCHES

No longer the preserve of dingy dive bars (every hipster's favourite kind), neon signs are a fun way to introduce retro style, a flattering glow and a bit of colour into a flat — and they can be taken with you when you move.

Don't stop at neon to add a vintage-style statement to blank walls. As the enduring popularity of house plants (also on the list) has shown, it's time to embrace the Seventies once again thanks to macramé wall hangings, which add texture to bare, art-starved walls.

wallinghangingpin.jpg
Find more macramé on Pinterest 

And as the nights draw in, it's no wonder Pinners are going mad for cosy, chunky knit blankets, stylishly draped across a sofa or at the end of the bed.

Take a look through the gallery above to see how you can introduce the hottest interior looks into your home.


