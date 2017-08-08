ARAM STORE

Jaw-dropper at Aram’s summer show in Covent Garden (until August 19, 110 Drury Lane, WC2) is a large white chair which appears a mass of holes, and was made in 19 hours by a “retired” car-making robot in east London. The designer is London software maestro Assa Ashuach, in collaboration with Kyoto Design Lab.

“It uses minimum materials and is carefully shaped for comfort,” says Ashuach, who consistently leads the capital in new 3D printing.

FUTON COMPANY

Championing British designer-makers, just in at Futon Company, 169 Tottenham Court Road, W1, are Jane Crisp’s Bare Milking Stools, priced £189, round or cut out to slot together, and her handmade baskets, a sleek upmarket revamp of a traditional trug. With steam-bent strips of ash and walnut and copper nails, they’re inspired by clinker-built boats. Prices start from £95.

£189: Jane Crisp’s Bare Milking Stools

Find also a nesting set of tables with a lace-like edge in three shades of oak, by Karl Weitz, at £750 for a set.

A dash of colour comes from John Weaver’s mini chest of drawers/table, with its solid, tapered-oak legs.

Also splashy are neat tiered table/shelves by Nell Beale of Bath for CoucouManou.

HEAL’S

The big buzz at Heal’s in Tottenham Court Road is the new crop of designers in the store’s annual Heal’s Discovers programme.

Heals Discovers: the new crop of designers for 2017

Going eco are Justin and Hannah Floyd from Devon, who’ve turned excess fleece from their local sheep farms into Solidwool for a slender, moulded chair with turned wooden legs, priced £395.

Design duo Adam Fairweather and Rosalie MacMillan have revitalised Smile Plastics, the company that pioneered turning plastic waste into furniture. Now there are tables with tops made from a beautiful fragmented mix of plastic bottles, yoghurt cartons and plant pots, handcrafted in the UK and priced from £249.

Don’t miss ceramics by Matt Davis, who has morphed 3D computer software into moulds for his pixelated porcelain vessels, £55.

LIBERTY LONDON

Just opened at Liberty, is the Interiors Emporium, a “walk of design” on the third floor. Driving force is buyer for home Bryony Sheridan, who combed the country for rising talent on the cusp of art and design.

Azem William of east London makes ceramic platters with modern facial profiles reminiscent of classical coins. Then there is Louise Madzia, who hand-paints body outlines on to simple vessels. “I’m inspired by high and low culture, from Barbara Hepworth and Picasso to reality TV.

Trained fine artist: Amy Isles Freeman turns and hand-paints wooden bowls

Alexandria Coe wants people “to fall back in love with hand-drawing” via her economically elegant charcoal sketches of the female form. Amy Isles Freeman, a trained fine artist, turns and hand-paints wooden bowls. “From plank to finish can take up to 12 hours.” Artists such as Klimt, Hockney and Egon Schiele are her “go-to image-makers”, together with modern illustrators.