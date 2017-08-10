Pop queen and former BBC's The Voice judge Kylie Minogue is launching a new range of glitzy bedlinens, cushions and throws next month.

The Kylie at Home collection, now in its ninth year, is inspired by the magic of stage shows, with sequins, metallics and rich satins that add a glamorous touch to any room.

New for next season are five designs that showcase Kylie's individual style, with prices that range from £20 for a pillowcase to £140 for a throw.

The Glitter Fade design makes a starry statement, with grey covers and sporadic diamantes that create an ombre effect.

For a dramatic, boudoir look, the Zita designs use rose gold sequins on inky, petrol satins.

The Helene range features a dreamy, ethereal design - with webs of silver sequins spiralling across nude-coloured satin; the Darcey look has delicate embroidery with matching throws and cushions; and Atmosphere sparkles with diamantes, rows of pleated velvets and shiny satins.

Kylie's new designs will be available in Debenhams, House of Fraser and Next from September 4.

At home with Kylie Minogue...

What was your inspiration for this collection?

I find inspiration in so many places. I’m fortunate that my work and travels take me to such diverse places that there is always something new to see and be inspired by. Also, I’m constantly informed by the glamour and magic of stage shows, whether they be mine or another artist I love!

Which are your favourite designs?

It's not easy to answer that! I especially love the Glitter Fade for its ombre effect and Atmosphere for its lovely texture and shine. Each piece has been carefully designed with the wonderful team at Kylie Minogue At Home. We had a very specific vision for this collection and I’m delighted with the results!

What can’t you live without at home?

I love, love, LOVE to have scents in my house. Candles, diffusers or sprays. I’ll admit I may be borderline obsessive about it. Perhaps in another life I was a perfumer as I’m super sensitive to it.

What do you most love in your bedroom?

I have a mix of modern vintage furniture, art and personal mementos. They all have sentimental value and I treasure them as they hold my memories and dreams.

Name one thing that transforms a bedroom...

A beautiful throw – they can change the whole look and feel of a bedroom. Even if you have the plainest bed sheet, a throw can always give some rich comfort or glamour.

What are your top tips for a restful sleep?

Like most people, it can be difficult to unwind after a long day’s work, especially if that day’s work was endless hours in the studio or even more so, life on the road touring. To help me relax I love a bath rich with scented oils. I also love salt crystal lamps which deliver such a beautiful, soft light.