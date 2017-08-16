The Design Museum has announced the nominations for its Beazley Design of the Year award 2017, which celebrates the best in global design in six categories ranging from architecture to fashion.

IKEA, which won last year's coveted prize for its flat-pack refugee shelter, is once again in the running for the award with their ingenious joint design that allows flat-pack furniture to be put together without screws or tools.

The Wedge Dowel is a small plastic or wooden fitting with milled grooves that clicks into pre-drilled holes. It is said to make building furniture 50-80 per cent faster.

The Calais Builds Project provided short-term structures including a Women’s and Children’s Centre and the Baloo’s Youth Centre in the refugee camp at Calais. These have now been demolished but the project is a contender for this year's architecture prize.

Mrs Fan's Plug-In House, designed by local firm, People's Architecture Office, has been shortlisted for the architecture award.

The home extension to the run-down house in one of Beijing's hutong neighbourhoods — historic alleys formed by lines of courtyard residences — is made of pre-fab panels, which can be assembled in one day using one tool.

It houses a kitchen and bathroom with an off-grid composting toilet in an area where most homes still rely on public toilets.

The Plug-In House cost 30 times less than a typical apartment in the area and the energy efficiency exceeds that of new apartment towers.

Life of Pablo: Kanye West's clothing line for his tour

A clothing line by Kanye West was sold in 21 stores in different cities across the world to tie in with his Life of Pablo tour and has been nominated for the fashion category.

A series of anti-Brexit posters by artist Wolfgang Tillmans’ and the 'Pussyhat' which was worn by Women's March protesters are also up for awards.

The Pussyhat Project: a US protest in response to President Trump's sexist comments

The awards are now in their tenth year and an exhibition showcasing the 62 shortlisted entries will be on display at the Design Museum in Kensington from 18 October 2017 — 28 January 2018.

Winners of each category, and an overall winner, will be announced on 25 January 2018.

