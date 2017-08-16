  1. Home & garden
Designs of the year:IKEA innovation, Kanye's clothing line and Plug-In House shortlisted for Design Museum Beazley awards

Nominations for the annual Beazley designs of the year range from clever furniture, to political fashion and innovative architecture.

H&P

Designs of the Year: 10 of the best nominations

  • 1/10 ARCHITECTURE

    Name: Port House

    Designers: Zaha Hadid Architects

    Description: A sustainable glass extension that re-purposes, renovates and extends a derelict fire station in Antwerp's docks into a new headquarters for the port.

    Helene Binet

  • 2/10 PRODUCT

    Name: Wedge Dowel

    Designers: IKEA

    Description: A type of joint that is shaped as a small, ribbed protrusion that requires no tools or glue when building flat-pack furniture.

  • 3/10 ARCHITECTURE

    Name: Mrs Fan’s Plug-In House

    Designers: People's Architecture Office

    Description: The price of property in central Beijing makes owning a house difficult for many. However, the Plugin House costs 30 times less than a typical apartment. Plugin replaces part of a previously existing dwelling and adds new functions.

    Peoples Architecture Office, Gao Tianxia

  • 4/10 PRODUCT

    Name: Remolten

    Designers: gt2P (great things 2 People) with Friedman Benda

    Description: A practical research project to develop a physical parametric methodology (Paracrafting) for the production of objects in “Remolten” volcanic lava. Throughout the Chilean mainland, there are at least 2,000 volcanoes.

    Aryeh Kornfeld

  • 5/10 ARCHITECTURE

    Name: Croft Lodge Studio

    Designers: Kate Darby Architects and David Connor Design

    Description: The preservation of a 300-year-old listed building in Herefordshire, and the creation of a new house and studio.

    James Morris

  • 6/10 DIGITAL

    Name: Rapid Liquid Printing

    Designers: Self-Assembly Lab, MIT in collaboration with Steelcase

    Description: Rapid Liquid printing is an experimental new fabrication process that physically draws in 3D space within a gel suspension. It is incredibly fast (producing structures in a matter of minutes), designed for large scale products (you can print an entire piece of furniture) and uses real-world, industrial-grade materials.

    Self-Assembly Lab, MIT + Christophe Guberan + Steelcase

  • 7/10 PRODUCT

    Name: Solid Textile Board Benches

    Designers: Max Lamb for Really

    Description: A collection of 12 benches made entirely from Solid Textile Board, designed to demonstrate the unique properties of this new sustainable material manufactured from end-of-life textile waste.

    Angela Moore

  • 8/10 ARCHITECTURE

    Name: The Calais Builds Project

    Designers: Gráinne Hassett with migrants living in the Calais Jungle and students of Architecture from the University of Limerick

    Description: The Calais Builds Project captured the needs, culture and hopes of its residents. It included a Women’s and Children’s Centre and the Baloo’s Youth Centre. These were demolished in 2016 by the French Government and its inhabitants displaced.

  • 9/10 PRODUCT

    Name: Flax Chair

    Designers: Christien Meindertsma for LABEL/BREED

    Description: An innovative piece of furniture. The biodegradable chair is constructed from boards that are made out of flax and a sustainable glue. After being cut out of this board, the pieces are bent into their form.

    Labadie van Tour

  • 10/10 DIGITAL

    Name: OTHR

    Designers: Joe Doucet, Dean DiSimone and Evan Clabots

    Description: A 3D printing company creating functional products for the home and selling and sold on‑demand via OTHR’s online platform.

    OTHR

The Design Museum has announced the nominations for its Beazley Design of the Year award 2017, which celebrates the best in global design in six categories ranging from architecture to fashion. 

IKEA, which won last year's coveted prize for its flat-pack refugee shelter, is once again in the running for the award with their ingenious joint design that allows flat-pack furniture to be put together without screws or tools.

The Wedge Dowel is a small plastic or wooden fitting with milled grooves that clicks into pre-drilled holes. It is said to make building furniture 50-80 per cent faster.

The Calais Builds Project provided short-term structures including a Women’s and Children’s Centre and the Baloo’s Youth Centre in the refugee camp at Calais. These have now been demolished but the project is a contender for this year's architecture prize.

The rising interior design influencers to buy from right now

Mrs Fan's Plug-In House, designed by local firm, People's Architecture Office, has been shortlisted for the architecture award.

The home extension to the run-down house in one of Beijing's hutong neighbourhoods — historic alleys formed by lines of courtyard residences — is made of pre-fab panels, which can be assembled in one day using one tool.

It houses a kitchen and bathroom with an off-grid composting toilet in an area where most homes still rely on public toilets.

The Plug-In House cost 30 times less than a typical apartment in the area and the energy efficiency exceeds that of new apartment towers.

doty2017kaynewestcourtesyofdonda.jpg
 Life of Pablo: Kanye West's clothing line for his tour (DONDA)

A clothing line by Kanye West was sold in 21 stores in different cities across the world to tie in with his Life of Pablo tour and has been nominated for the fashion category.

A series of anti-Brexit posters by artist Wolfgang Tillmans’ and the 'Pussyhat' which was worn by Women's March protesters are also up for awards.

doty2017pussyhatcredgetty.jpg
The Pussyhat Project: a US protest in response to President Trump's sexist comments (Getty)

The awards are now in their tenth year and an exhibition showcasing the 62 shortlisted entries will be on display at the Design Museum in Kensington from 18 October 2017 — 28 January 2018.

Winners of each category, and an overall winner, will be announced on 25 January 2018.

Scroll through the gallery above for some of our top picks across homes and architecture.


