The great irony of Covent Garden as a tourist destination is that in London’s famous former flower market there has been almost nowhere to buy a decent bunch of flowers.

Ever since New Covent Garden Market opened in Vauxhall in 1974, and Covent Garden reinvented itself, the only flowers on offer have been of the sad, cellophane-wrapped supermarket variety. But now proper flowers have returned to Covent Garden at newly opened Petersham Nurseries.

The family-run company, headed by Australian-born Gael Boglione and her Italian husband, former insurance broker Francesco, started life by chance in 2004, up on the hill just west of Richmond, where it grew into the most stylish garden centre in London, boasting Italian flair and a top chef to provide lunch among the flower-filled terracotta pots.

The Bogliones knew some of the right people, and in 1997, during an afternoon watching the cricket with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, heard that Petersham House, the grand old Georgian 17th-century mansion, was for sale. They bought it and moved in with their four young children.

Soon afterwards, they discovered that the old garden nursery next to their property was also for sale. “We did not want anyone to come in and build at the bottom of our garden, so we bought it,” explains Francesco.

They knew nothing about running a garden centre but they grew lovely flowers at the old nursery and when they had too many, they sold them. Petersham Nurseries was born, and grew into a lush, bohemian, idiosyncratic green haven where visitors now go to marvel at the plants, rustic-luxe pottery and irresistible garden accessories.

Eldest daughter Lara made the pilgrimage through India — where her dad joined her — as a teenager and the style, crafts and imaginative ingenuity of the villages there never left her. She now drives the business as its managing director. Son Harry is the family’s organic farmer, rearing pigs and chickens and growing veg on his Devon farm; Anna runs an interactive drama theatre and stages plays in the family home, while Ruby is part of the buying team.

Now Petersham Nurseries has made the journey into Covent Garden, launching a garden centre in a former townhouse in King Street. Petersham Nurseries central London-style is a seriously grown-up operation with a shop, a deli and a wine cellar. By the end of the year there will also be two restaurants set around a courtyard garden in the backlands between King and Floral Streets.

The Boglione family was invited into Covent Garden by the new landlord, Capco. In many ways the union of these two businesses is an unlikely marriage. Capco is a multibillion-pound place maker while the Bogliones are accidental shopkeepers. While hard-nosed business people did deals to bring Chanel, Mulberry and the like to Covent Garden, Petersham will bring a breath of fresh air into all this polished multinationalism.

Brand Boglione

The family has designed a 16,000sq ft central London shop, inset, in the same rustic style as Petersham, with many Mediterranean plants. Several full-size palm trees grow up towards a trio of original rooflights. Elegantly patinated antique furniture joins surfaces piled high with glazed pots, candles and hand-blown champagne glasses.

The deli is a foodie feast. “Everything is homemade,” says Gael. “Even the honey comes from bees in Richmond Park.” The pleasure of all this does not come cheap. The hand-blown wineglasses are £70, a rusted iron and marble garden side table is £650, an earthenware pot costs £350. Lara Boglione, 33, believes the shop will draw in affluent families but says: “There are a lot of things in the £5 to £20 bracket — obviously we go up with the antique furniture.”

A key difference between Petersham Mark I and Mark II is a greater emphasis on balcony-friendly pots and window boxes, for urban gardeners. There will also be drop-in workshops; an Italian take on afternoon tea; a pre-theatre menu; evening cocktails, and one of London’s only restaurants allowing (nicely behaved) dogs. The restaurant décor will be very Boglione, with pink chandeliers, red leather seats, a bronze bar, open kitchen and pieces from Gael and Francesco’s contemporary art collection.