Back to its roots:Petersham Nurseries brings fresh blooms back to Covent Garden as new shop, deli and wine cellar opens

Once a fabulous flower market, famed for its blooms, Covent Garden is now known more for its fine food and designer shopping, until now...

  • 1/13 Petersham Nurseries opens in Covent Garden

    Ever since New Covent Garden Market opened in Vauxhall in 1974, and Covent Garden reinvented itself, the only flowers on offer have been of the sad, cellophane-wrapped supermarket variety. But now proper flowers have returned to Covent Garden at newly opened Petersham Nurseries

    Vicki Couchman

  • 2/13 Petersham Nurseries at Covent Garden

    The Petersham Nurseries garden centre in a former townhouse in King Street.

    Vicki Couchman

  • 3/13 Petersham Nurseries at Covent Garden

    Petersham Nurseries is a family-run company. MD Lara Boglione (holding son Achille) is pictured here with parents Gael and Francesco Boglione

    Vicki Couchman

  • 4/13 Petersham Nurseries at Covent Garden

    Petersham Nurseries central London-style is a seriously grown-up operation with a shop, a deli and a wine cellar. By the end of the year there will also be two restaurants set around a courtyard garden in the backlands between King and Floral Streets.

    Vicki Couchman

  • 5/13 Petersham Nurseries at Covent Garden

    Elegantly patinated antique furniture joins surfaces piled high with glazed pots, candles and hand-blown champagne glasses.

    Vicki Couchman

  • 6/13 Petersham Nurseries at Covent Garden

    The family has designed a 16,000sq ft central London shop in the same rustic style as Petersham, with many Mediterranean plants. Several full-size palm trees grow up towards a trio of original rooflights.

    Vicki Couchman

  • 7/13 Down on the farm

    Harry and Perry Boglione with their children at home in Devon. Harry is the family’s organic farmer, rearing pigs and chickens and growing veg on his Devon farm

    Adrian Sherratt

  • 8/13 Covent Garden Piazza

    A juggling unicycle performer in Covent Garden Piazza, best viewed from the balcony of the 18th-century Punch & Judy pub.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 9/13 Neal's Yard

    More than 44 million people visit Covent Garden every year, dwarfing the number of residents. They are drawn to quaint, pretty spots like Neal's Yard.

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 10/13 Monmouth Street

    £1.35 million: This two-bedroom flat is on Monmouth Street, which leads off central Seven Dials and has a mix of decades-old Covent Garden businesses (such as Monmouth Coffee) and newer, more luxurious offerings, including the Covent Garden Hotel.

  • 11/13 Monmouth Street

    The flat, in a newly refurbished building, has a private roof terrace and is on the market for £1.35 million.

    > View more images, details and floorplan

  • 12/13 Southampton Street

    £995,000: a spacious and contemporary flat in Southampton Street, in the heart of Covent Garden

  • 13/13 Covent Garden

    £2.25 million: a loft-style flat in Neal Street, for sale through Greater London Properties

The great irony of Covent Garden as a tourist destination is that in London’s famous former flower market there has been almost nowhere to buy a decent bunch of flowers.

Ever since New Covent Garden Market opened in Vauxhall in 1974, and Covent Garden reinvented itself, the only flowers on offer have been of the sad, cellophane-wrapped supermarket variety. But now proper flowers have returned to Covent Garden at newly opened Petersham Nurseries.

The family-run company, headed by Australian-born Gael Boglione and her Italian husband, former insurance broker Francesco, started life by chance in 2004, up on the hill just west of Richmond, where it grew into the most stylish garden centre in London, boasting Italian flair and a top chef to provide lunch among the flower-filled terracotta pots.

  • Read more

Ten-year transformation brings top-end new homes to Covent Garden

The Bogliones knew some of the right people, and in 1997, during an afternoon watching the cricket with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, heard that Petersham House, the grand old Georgian 17th-century mansion, was for sale. They bought it and moved in with their four young children.

Soon afterwards, they discovered that the old garden nursery next to their property was also for sale. “We did not want anyone to come in and build at the bottom of our garden, so we bought it,” explains Francesco. 

They knew nothing about running a garden centre but they grew lovely flowers at the old nursery and when they had too many, they sold them. Petersham Nurseries was born, and grew into a lush, bohemian, idiosyncratic green haven where visitors now go to marvel at the plants, rustic-luxe pottery and irresistible garden accessories. 

Eldest daughter Lara made the pilgrimage through India — where her dad joined her — as a teenager and the style, crafts and imaginative ingenuity of the villages there never left her. She now drives the business as its managing director. Son Harry is the family’s organic farmer, rearing pigs and chickens and growing veg on his Devon farm; Anna runs an interactive drama theatre and stages plays in the family home, while Ruby is part of the buying team.

Read more

Now Petersham Nurseries has made the journey into Covent Garden, launching a garden centre in a former townhouse in King Street. Petersham Nurseries central London-style is a seriously grown-up operation with a shop, a deli and a wine cellar. By the end of the year there will also be two restaurants set around a courtyard garden in the backlands between King and Floral Streets.

The Boglione family was invited into Covent Garden by the new landlord, Capco. In many ways the union of these two businesses is an unlikely marriage. Capco is a multibillion-pound place maker while the Bogliones are accidental shopkeepers. While hard-nosed business people did deals to bring Chanel, Mulberry and the like to Covent Garden, Petersham will bring a breath of fresh air into all this polished multinationalism.

Brand Boglione

The family has designed a 16,000sq ft central London shop, inset, in the same rustic style as Petersham, with many Mediterranean plants. Several full-size palm trees grow up towards a trio of original rooflights. Elegantly patinated antique furniture joins surfaces  piled high with glazed pots,  candles and hand-blown champagne glasses.

The deli is a foodie feast. “Everything is homemade,” says Gael. “Even the honey comes from bees in Richmond Park.” The pleasure of all this does not come cheap. The  hand-blown wineglasses are £70, a rusted iron and marble garden side table is £650, an earthenware pot costs £350. Lara Boglione, 33, believes the shop will draw in affluent families but says: “There are a lot of things in the £5 to £20 bracket — obviously we go up with the antique furniture.” 

A key difference between Petersham Mark I and Mark II is a greater emphasis on balcony-friendly pots and window boxes, for urban gardeners. There will also be drop-in workshops; an Italian take on afternoon tea; a pre-theatre menu; evening cocktails, and one of London’s only restaurants allowing (nicely behaved) dogs. The restaurant décor will be very Boglione, with pink chandeliers, red leather seats, a bronze bar, open kitchen and pieces from Gael and Francesco’s contemporary art collection.


