Neat roads of Victorian houses in the north London neighbourhood of South Tottenham are becoming increasingly popular with young professionals and families who have been priced out of Hackney, to the south, and the sought-after Victorian grid of streets in the Harringay Ladder, to the west.



Seven miles north of central London, South Tottenham straddles the A10 — Ermine Street, the old Roman road to Lincoln and York — while the Seven Sisters area gets its name from seven elm trees planted around an ancient walnut tree on Page Green Common at the junction of High Road and Broad Lane. Long gone, the trees were replaced in 1996 with seven hornbeam trees planted, in a ceremony attended by the late MP for Tottenham Bernie Grant, by five families of seven sisters.



South Tottenham’s recent claim to fame is that it is the location of one of London’s longest-running planning battles. Wards Corner Community Coalition, or WCC, a local group of campaigners, formed in 2007 to fight to save the Wards Corner department store building and the Seven Sisters indoor market, home to a thriving community of Latin American traders.



The campaigners gave evidence last month at a public inquiry sparked by Haringey council’s decision to make a compulsory purchase order on a number of buildings in the triangle bounded by Seven Sisters Road, Tottenham High Road, West Green Road and Suffield Road.



Main shopping street: West Green Road has predominantly independent shops catering for the long-standing community (Daniel Lynch)

Wards Furnishing Stores, which sits above Seven Sisters Tube on the Victoria line, ceased trading in 1972 and the Edwardian building and wider site in question is in joint ownership of the council and Transport for London. WCC’s plan is to restore the building, improve the market and bring back into use 2,400 square metres of space on the first floor for start-up businesses and artists. Under the opposing Seven Sisters Regeneration plan, backed by Haringey, developer Grainger has planning permission to demolish the buildings on the island site and build 196 new homes, ground-floor and first-floor shops and restaurants, a purpose-built replacement market and a new public square in front of the station.



The WCC campaigners claim the market won’t survive the upheaval. During building works, the market will move to a temporary site in nearby Apex House, where Grainger is building a 23-storey residential tower, before being moved back to its new home on the redeveloped Wards Corner site.



Estate agent Elan Silver, from the local branch of Winkworth, describes South Tottenham as an area which is regenerating itself through a big influx of creative and artistic newcomers, with many artists’ studios found in former industrial buildings in the area around Markfield Park.



Property scene

South Tottenham has many roads of Victorian terraces with the price of three-bedroom houses ranging from £500,000 to £650,000 and two-bedroom conversions from £315,000 to £430,000. The Clyde Circus conservation area between West Green Road and Philip Lane is particularly in demand.

New-build homes

There are no significant new-build developments currently for sale.



Affordable homes

Housing Association Sanctuary Housing will soon be launching one- and two-bedroom shared-ownership flats at The Quadrangle, part of the Smithfield Square development by St James in nearby Hornsey High Street. Call 0800 916 1444.



Who rents here?

Winkworth lettings manager Michael Georgiou says tenants are coming to South Tottenham from pricier areas such as Shoreditch and Dalston. “As well as cheaper rents, our tenants, who are mostly young couples and sharers, come for the area’s excellent transport links.” The new Bellway development Lawrence Square in Lawrence Road, with its gym and communal roof terrace, has proved very popular.



Well connected: South Tottenham is on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line (Daniel Lynch)

Transport

Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale are on the Victoria line Tube which offers a quick journey into the West End. The two stations also have train services to Liverpool Street that take about 15 minutes. South Tottenham is on the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line. All stations are in Zone 3 and an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £1,520.

There are also a lot of useful commuter bus routes with the No 76 going to Waterloo via St Paul’s; the No 149 to London Bridge via Liverpool Street; the No 243 to Waterloo via Old Street; the No 259 to King’s Cross via Finsbury Park and the No 476 to Euston via Islington.



Staying power

Winkworth estate agent Elan Silver says that 10 years ago people saw South Tottenham as a stepping stone to somewhere else, but that is changing. “We are seeing people trading up in the area.”



​Postcode

N15 is the South Tottenham postcode, although north of Philip Lane it strays into the N17 Tottenham postcode.



Best roads

The houses in Summerhill Road were built by a variety of builders as sample houses — the mix of detached, semi-detached and small terrace homes makes for a very characterful road. A detached four-bedroom house in the road is currently for sale for £750,000. Bedford Road has large good-looking four-bedroom Victorian houses where the starting price is about £900,000. Both roads are in the Clyde Circus conservation area.



Up and coming

Winkworth’s Elan Silver says the whole of South Tottenham is up and coming but the real hotspots are the roads close to Seven Sisters station.