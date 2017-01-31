The Chocolate Factory, birthplace of the penny sweet, Sherbet Fountains, Flumps, Black Jacks, Milk Bottles and Dip Dabs among many, is to be the centrepiece of the multimillion-pound regeneration of Wood Green.

Unlike its fashionable neighbours Crouch End and Stoke Newington, the district has until now stubbornly resisted change.

A planning application for the project is being drawn up and Haringey council, which has ambitions to regenerate the whole of Wood Green, is already enthusiastic.

A report by planning officers, published last week, concluded the proposals to build more than 200 homes on the five-acre site are “acceptable in principle”. A final decision is expected later this year.

Earlier this month, Haringey council officers unveiled proposals to replace Wood Green’s ugly town centre with a £3.5 billion development featuring a new shopping centre and up to 8,000 homes.

The area is earmarked to become part of the Crossrail 2 train line, which would significantly enhance its appeal to buyers.

It leaves one of London’s largest grass-roots arts charities, Collage Arts, based at The Chocolate Factory, facing an uncertain future. The charity provides affordable office space for about 200 artists and small creative businesses, and offers courses in everything from music production to visual arts aimed at disadvantaged young people, those with disabilities, minority ethnic communities, and ex-offenders.

Manoj Ambasna, founder of Collage Arts, said he was being consulted by Haringey about the future of the organisation. “We do also have two other buildings around the corner,” he said. “We are being listened to. What is really encouraging is that all the artists are coming together as a community to make sure … [this area] …. does not become another Hoxton, where local people are priced out. They have made us a promise that they will meet all the artists and talk to them directly.”

Nobody from Barton Willmore, the planning consultant acting for the currently unnamed developer, would comment.

Built in Clarendon Road in 1922 as the HQ of confectionery giant Barratt & Co, a household name rivalling Cadbury and Mars for most of the last century, The Chocolate Factory scented the area with the aroma of molten sugar as its workers produced hundreds of different retro favourites including Bruisers, Fruit Salad chews, and Refreshers.

Almost every newsagent in Britain sold these cheap-and-cheerful sweets to drooling schoolchildren for pennies. The company ran into financial difficulties during the Seventies and the factory gates finally closed in 1980.