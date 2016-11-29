  1. Property news

Where to live in Sussex: six of the best commuter villages offering good transport links and picture-perfect views

Why Londoners looking for picture-perfect views and country life should head to the villages in the heart of Sussex...

  • 1/32 Alfriston, Sussex

    The commute: Berwick station is two-and-a-half miles away.

    Who it would suit: it has good pubs and cafés, and a great village shop, post office, and bookshop. Perfect for Londoners keen to embrace country life.

  • 2/32 Plaistow, Sussex

    What it costs: from £275,000 to £300,000 for a pretty but dinky two-bedroom cottage, and from £650,000 for a four-bedroom family house.

    The commute: Haslemere is an eight-mile drive away with trains to Waterloo taking from 55 minutes.

    Who it would suit: Londoners who enjoy the outdoors. The South Downs offer walking, biking, or horse riding.

  • 3/32 Lurgashall, Sussex

    The commute: the nearest station, Haslemere, is a seven-mile drive away, with trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes.

    Who it would suit: Lurgashall’s good looks and excellent range of nearby schools make great for families.

  • 4/32 Firle, Sussex

    Who it would suit: close to the opera at Glyndebourne and the charms of Lewes, this is a historic and unspoiled village popular with artists and musicians.

  • 5/32 Wisborough Green, Sussex

    What it costs: a two-bedroom chocolate-box cottage would cost £350,000 to £400,000, while a modern family house with four bedrooms would cost from about £700,000.

    The commute: Billingshurst station is three miles away and takes about an hour and a quarter to Victoria.

    Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary school “good”,

    Who it would suit: Londoners who are keen for village community spirit

  • 6/32 Wisborough Green, Sussex

    £3.4 million: set within 80 acres, this eight-bedroom country home has its own private air strip, swimming pool and tennis court. Call Batcheller Monkhouse (01798 678006).

  • 7/32 Mayfield, Sussex

    What it costs: a budget of £220,000 to £330,000 would buy you a two-bedroom character cottage, while a four-bedroom terrace house would cost about £425,000.

    The commute: drive to Crowborough, five miles away, where trains to London Bridge or Victoria take from an hour and seven minutes.

    Top schools: as well as Mayfield private girls’ school, the village has a Church of England primary school rated "good” by Ofsted.

    Who it would suit: those who love the sea breeze as the coast is only a 45-minute drive away.

  • 8/32 Mayfield, Sussex

    £800,000: boasting three bedrooms, this apartment is set in extensive landscaped communal grounds with pretty countryside views. Call Martin & Co (01892 323118).

  • 9/32 Finchingfield, Essex

    What it costs: £325,000 would buy a pretty two bedroom cottage, while a period family house costs around £600,000

    The commute: Braintree is nine miles away and Stansted airport is about 15

    Top schools: Finchingfield Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted

    Who it would suit: anyone after quintessential English charm

  • 10/32 Dedham, Essex

    What it costs: expect to pay about £475,000 for a three-bedroom cottage and from £600,000 for a four-bedroom detached home

    The commute: trains from Manningtree station, four miles away, will get you to Liverpool Street in 60 minutes

    Top schools: Dedham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School is rated “outstanding” by Ofsted

    Who it would suit: drivers looking for a near-perfect rural location

  • 11/32 Dedham, Essex

    £2.25 million: on the outskirts of Dedham, this five-bedroom hilltop barn stands in four-and-a-half acres and boasts fine views, stables and a manège, plus a swimming pool. Call Jackson-Stops & Staff (01245 930113)

  • 12/32 Fryerning, Essex

    What it costs: a three-bedroom house costs about £800,000, and a four-bedroom detached house is about £1.25 million

    The commute: trains from Ingatestone take a fabulous 34 minutes to Liverpool Street

    Top schools: Ingatestone and Fryerning Church of England Voluntary Aided Junior School is rated “good” by Ofsted

    Who it would suit: those who prefer pubs to shops

  • 13/32 Fryerning, Essex

    £3.85 million: live the dream in Fryerning at this five-bedroom house. There’s also an annexe, outbuildings, formal gardens and seven acres of land with ponds and a tennis court. Call Beresfords (01245 930154)

  • 14/32 Great Chesterford, Essex

    What it costs: two-bedroom cottages start from around £300,000, while you could buy a family-sized four-bedroom house from around £500,000

    The commute: a 70-minute journey from Great Chesterford train station to Liverpool Street. An annual season ticket costs £5,456

    Good to know: The countryside around the village is idyllic, but the River Cam has been known to burst its bank so make sure you check whether a property has been affected before you buy



    £475,000: this Grade II-listed detached cottage has two bedrooms, a short walk from Great Chesterford train station. Through Mullocks Wells (01799 795010)
  • 15/32 Felstead, Essex

    What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage costs between £350,000 and £500,000

    The commute: trains from Braintree, seven miles away, chug into Liverpool Street in 58 minutes. A season ticket costs £5,232

    Top schools: Felsted Primary School gets top marks from Ofsted

    Good to know: popularity of this village means you will pay a premium to live here. School run time at Felsted School is hectic


    £1.25 million: this Grade II-listed home features five reception rooms and seven bedrooms. Through Strutt & Parker (01245 930114)

  • 16/32 Chiddingfold, Surrey

    What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage costs about £600,000, and a four-bedroom period house is about £1.25 million

    The commute: Witley, a couple of miles away, has trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes

    Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary, St Mary’s, “good with some outstanding features”

    Who it would suit: horsey types and golf players

  • 17/32 Brockham, Surrey

    What it costs: a two-bedroom cottage in the heart of the village is about £585,000 and a four-bedroom period family house is £850,000-plus

    The commute: Dorking station is two-and-a-half miles away, with Waterloo 51 minutes away

    Who it would suit: those looking for strong community spirit and good local facilities

  • 18/32 Chobham, Surrey

    What it costs: about £550,000 for a two-bedroom cottage, and in the region of £950,000 for a four-bedroom house

    The commute: three-and-a-half miles from Woking and from there it is only a 25-minute hop to Waterloo

    Top schools: Valley End CofE Infants School and Gordon’s School

    Who it would suit: anyone hankering after a villagey vibe not too far from London

  • 19/32 Shere, Surrey

    What it costs: a four bedroom family house would cost around £750,000 to £850,000

    The commute: Gomshall Station is a mile and a half away, and trains to Victoria take from 56 minutes

    Top schools: the village primary school is rated good by Ofsted

    Who it would suit: Outdoorsy types into walking, mountain biking and horse riding

  • 20/32 Aldbury, Herts

    What it costs: about £400,000 for a two- to three-bedroom cottage

    The commute: Tring to Euston trains take from 35 minutes

    Top schools: Ofsted rates the village primary “good”

    Who it would suit: walkers and riders love pretty Aldbury

  • 21/32 Kimpton, Herts

    What it costs: new build four bedroom houses are priced at around £550,000

    The commute: the nearest station is at Harpenden, five miles away
    Who it would suit: lovers of horses and societies (the village has an annual horse show and 50 different societies!)

  • 22/32 Wheathampstead, Herts

    What it costs: three-bedroom houses cost £450,000-£550,000

    The commute: 39-minute trains to Blackfriars from Harpenden

    Who it would suit: anyone looking for a strong community vibe

  • 23/32 Tewin, Herts

    What it costs: three bedroom semi-detached houses start at around £400,000

    The commute: 29 minutes from Welwyn North Station (2 miles away) to King’s Cross

    Who it would suit: those who enjoy the feeling of being in the middle of nowhere, but want a town nearby

  • 24/32 Much Hadham, Herts

    What it costs: about £450,000 for a three-bedroom house

    The commute: 39 minutes from Bishop’s Stortford to Liverpool Street

    Top schools: a popular village primary

    Who it would suit: Retired couples and young families

  • 25/32 The Ayots, Herts

    What it costs: £500,000-£750,000 for a three-bedroom semi

    The commute: 25 minutes from Welwyn to King’s Cross

    Top schools: There's “outstanding” Primary nearby

    Who it would suit: Families and country-loving downsizers

  • 26/32 Benenden, Cranbrook

    £800,000: set within the beauties of the High Weald, this three-bedroom barn conversion is an enchanting period property with beautiful landscaped gardens. Set well back off a rural country lane about 1.5 miles from the chocolate box village of Benenden, the property also includes a detached studio/annexe with a sitting room/office, bedroom, shower and separate WC.

  • 27/32 Plaxtol, Tonbridge

    £475,000: this three-bedroom Grade II listed character cottage sits in the heart of an unspoilt village that features a good primary school, Cromwellian church, a grocer, a butcher and a pub. Period features include exposed beams, an inglenook fireplace, and a 60ft rear garden.

  • 28/32 Shoreham, Sevenoaks

    £1.27 million: formerly the village Post Office, this 2200 sq ft home also comes with a detached, two-bedroom annexe and mature gardens with some 200ft of river frontage. The house is in the heart of the gorgeous village of Shoreham, which boasts four active pubs, a village store, tea rooms, school, train station, and bus service.

  • 29/32 Goudhurst, Cranbrook

    £1.6 million: located on the outskirts of pretty Goudhurst, with its with beautiful views over open countryside, this six-bedroom Grade II Listed period house also comes with a one-bedroom oast house. Further outbuildings provide a games room and workshop, while the gardens and grounds include a tennis court and walled vegetable garden.

  • 30/32 Bridge, near Canterbury

    £250,000: set in the heart of the popular village of Bridge, this cute two-bedroom house offers versatile accommodation over three floors and a rear patio garden. Less than four miles from Canterbury, it's well-placed for an impressive range schools, colleges and universities and High Speed rail services to London.

  • 31/32 Benenden, Cranbrook

    £385,000: 2 Corner Cottages forms part of a late 16th-Century or early 17th-Century Lobby Entrance house that's now a terrace of four cottages. Comprising an Inglenook fireplace, exposed beams throughout and two large double bedrooms, it's perfect for Londoners looking to swap the city for peaceful village life.

  • 32/32 Goudhurst, Cranbrook

    £1.7 million: set in eight acres of landscaped grounds, this Grade II listed four-bedroom farmhouse comes with an additional two-bedroom annexe, swimming pool and pool house, boating pond, a games room/ office complex and plenty of car storage. Situated in the vibrant and highly sought-after village of Goudhurst, the property retains all of the character and charm you would expect from a traditional country home.

The actress Cate Blanchett recently moved there, spending £3.25 million on a house near the market town of Crowborough. 

Sir Paul McCartney and Keith Richards have long been converts. Lottie Moss, sister of Kate, lives there with her family, while Kate Winslet has a coastal retreat just down the road.

Sussex, East and West, is rapidly becoming the go-to country location for the rich and famous — it offers seclusion and privacy, yet is handy for London and both its major airports.

For daily commuters without the benefit of a helipad or a limo, Sussex does have its downside: you have to leapfrog the miles of suburban sprawl south of London to reach the best villages and this all adds to journey time.

But if you are prepared to spend a few minutes longer on the train, Sussex offers fantastic village options for those looking for the picture-perfect rural idyll.

mayfieldhp-0.jpg
£800,000: boasting three bedrooms, this apartment is set in extensive landscaped communal grounds with pretty countryside views. Call Martin & Co (01892 323118) 

1. MAYFIELD, SUSSEX

Where is it? In the heart of East Sussex’s High Weald, about 10 miles south of Tunbridge Wells.

The commute: drive to Crowborough, five miles away, where trains to London Bridge or Victoria take from an hour and seven minutes, and an annual season ticket costs £3,776. Or pick up the 54-minute service from Tunbridge Wells to Waterloo or Charing Cross but pay £5,068 for your season ticket. 

Plus points: the thriving high street is very picturesque, there are a couple of nice pubs, and beautiful countryside is at hand, with the coast a 45-minute drive away. 

As well as Mayfield private girls’ school, the village has a Church of England primary school rated “good” by Ofsted. 

Matt Sudlow, of Strutt & Parker, and Andrew Burnett, owner of Burnett’s estate agents, agree the need to drive to a station deters some buyers, though five stations lie within a nine-mile radius. “But Mayfield is slightly cheaper than villages with a station, and it retains the character some commuter villages have lost,”adds Burnett.

And the downsides? This is a small and quiet village. Londoners will have to adjust. Burnett says most of his buyers ease themselves in first by moving for a few years to towns such as Sevenoaks or Tunbridge Wells .

Property prices: a budget of £220,000 to £330,000 would buy you a two-bedroom character cottage, while a four-bedroom terrace house would cost about £425,000. To go the whole hog with a serious manor house you could pay from £750,000 to £1.5 million.

 

wisboroughgreenhp-0.jpg
£3.4 million: set within 80 acres, this eight-bedroom country home has its own private air strip, swimming pool and tennis court. Call Batcheller Monkhouse (01798 678006)

2. WISBOROUGH GREEN, SUSSEX

Where is it? On the eastern fringes of the South Downs in West Sussex.

The commute: trains from Billingshurst station, three miles away, take about an hour and a quarter to Victoria. An annual season ticket costs £4,012.

Plus points: “Wisborough Green is a traditional Sussex village with a green that is the centre of many events and activities, including football, cricket, school fairs, the village fête, and balloon festival,” says Peter Hughes of agents Clutton Hughes.

Ofsted rates the primary school “good”, and there’s a shop, two pubs, and a good mix of period and modern houses, so it is little wonder, then, that bustling Wisborough Green is a popular option.

And the downsides? The A272 runs through the village and some houses are on this busy main road. With Gatwick about half an hour’s drive away there is occasional aircraft noise.

Property prices: a two-bedroom chocolate-box cottage would cost £350,000 to £400,000, while a modern family house with four bedrooms would cost from about £700,000. At the top end, a big country house is between £1 million and £2 million.

 

plaistowhp-0.jpg
£1,850,000: a seven-bedroom house and equestrian centre in 24 acres in Plaistow. Call Batcheller Monkhouse (01798 678006)

3. PLAISTOW, SUSSEX

Where is it? West Sussex, just outside the South Downs National Park and between Horsham and Haslemere.

The commute: from Haslemere, an eight-mile drive away, trains to Waterloo take from 55 minutes. An annual season ticket costs £4,732.

Plus points: Plaistow has it all, including a primary school with a “good” Ofsted rating. Plaistow Stores is well stocked, and there’s a pub, tennis courts, plenty of clubs and associations and a good football club. 

It’s close to the South Downs, which are great for walking, biking, or horse riding. Russell Grieve, of Knight Frank, describes Plaistow as the kind of friendly place where everyone knows each other.

And the downsides? This village is small and a bit sleepy — and the commute is the grind.

Property prices: from £275,000 to £300,000 for a pretty but dinky two-bedroom cottage, and from £650,000 for a four-bedroom family house. A fabulous  manor house with five or six bedrooms will be £1.5 million-plus.

 

lurgashall3-bedhp-0.jpg
£875,000: in sought-after Lurgashall, a modernised three-bedroom cottage. Call KFH (01428 900023)

And the best of the rest 

4. AMBERLEY, SUSSEX 

This terribly pretty historic village with a castle is on the fringes of the South Downs. 

It boasts better-than-average facilities, with a school, pub, and a church, and at the village centre the stone, flint and thatched cottages are gorgeous. 

“It is sought after and friendly,” says estate agent Neil Moore of Guy Leonard & Co. 

Nearby Amberley station has 90-minute trains to London.

5. ALFRISTON, SUSSEX

Liz Hollington of Strutt & Parker says: “Alfriston is in the beautiful, unspoilt Cuckmere Valley, which goes all the way to the coast.” 

This is a tourist stop with good pubs and cafés, and a great village shop, post office, and bookshop. Trains from Berwick station, two-and-a-half miles away, take almost an hour and 40 minutes to reach Victoria.

6. LURGASHALL, SUSSEX

With the popular Noah’s Ark pub overlooking a village green that’s lined with charming cottages, Lurgashall’s good looks and excellent range of nearby schools make it one of the most sought-after locations in West Sussex. 

The nearest station, Haslemere, is a seven-mile drive away, with trains to Waterloo from 55 minutes.


