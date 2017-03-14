  1. Property news

Where to buy a property in travel Zones 1 to 5:London's best-value postcodes from Old Street to Dagenham

New research reveals where home buyers will find the best-value areas across London based on average property prices per square foot.

London house prices: where to find the best-value homes in Zones 1-5

  • 1/15 Zone 1

    Elephant & Castle/Kennington, SE11
    Average £/ft: £876
    Pictured: £480,000
    This one-bedroom ground floor apartment is within close proximity to both Lambeth North and Elephant & Castle stations.

  • 2/15 Zone 1

    Finsbury, EC1R
    Average £/ft: £1,039
    Pictured: £800,000
    Boasting original features, this Grade II* listed three-bedroom is located within walking distance from Exmouth Market and Angel tube station.

  • 3/15 Zone 1

    Old Street, EC1V
    Average £/ft: £1,127
    Pictured: £1.4 million
    Boasting a roof terrace offering views towards St Paul's Cathedral, this two-bedroom penthouse apartment has underground parking.

  • 4/15 Zone 2

    New Cross, SE14
    Average £/ft: £630
    Pictured: £400,000
    Located on the first floor, this two-bedroom flat comes with a long lease and a large reception room for entertaining.

  • 5/15 Zone 2

    Deptford, SE8
    Average £/ft: £673
    Pictured: £1.25 million
    This Grade II*-listed Queen Anne terraced four-bedroom home has a range of period features including sash windows, wooden floors and beams.

  • 6/15 Zone 2

    Bow, E3
    Average £/ft: £677
    Pictured: £630,000
    Just moments from Bow Road and Bow Church stations, this three-bedroom split-level flat is located on the top floor.

  • 7/15 Zone 3

    East Ham, E6
    Average £/ft: £410
    Pictured: £270,000
    Boasting a private garden, this two-bedroom ground floor flat is half-a-mile from East Ham tube station.

  • 8/15 Zone 3

    Plaistow, E13
    Average £/ft: £432
    Pictured: £590,000
    Less than a mile from three different tube stations, this three-storey, two-bedroom contemporary home has a private roof terrace.

  • 9/15 Zone 3

    Forest Gate, E7
    Average £/ft: £476
    Pictured: £575,000
    Located in the heart of Forest Gate, this three-bedroom split-level apartment is within walking distance of transport links.

  • 10/15 Zone 4

    Barking, IG11
    Average £/ft: £388
    Pictured: £475,000
    This three-bedroom family home has a detached garage with rear access as well as off-street parking.

  • 11/15 Zone 4

    Edmonton, N18
    Average £/ft: £393
    Pictured: £450,000
    Offering three-bedrooms and an open-plan living and dining area, this north London home has a self contained studio room/gym with en-suite facility at the rear of the property.

  • 12/15 Zone 4

    Manor Park, E12
    Average £/ft: £409
    Coming with planning permission for a two-storey side extension, this three-bedroom home is just moments away from Manor Park station.

  • 13/15 Zone 5

    Dagenham, RM10
    Average £/ft: £352
    Pictured: £375,000
    Situated less than a mile from Dagenham Heathway tube station, this four-bedroom family home has an en-suite from the master bedroom alongside a downstairs bathroom.

  • 14/15 Zone 5

    Beacontree Heath, RM8
    Average £/ft: £356
    Pictured: £475,000
    Situated less than two miles from Chadwell Heath Train Station - on the new Elizabeth Line -, this three-bedroom terraced property has both a garage and off-street parking.

  • 15/15 Zone 5

    Belvedere, RM10
    Average £/ft: £361
    Pictured: £425,000
    With the potential to have seven bedrooms, this semi-detached home benefits from three bathrooms too.

London’s stratospheric property market is hard to break into but a new study reveals today exactly where buyers can find the best-value property in Tube Zones 1 to 5.

The data looks not at average overall price but at price per square foot – a more accurate indicator of property cost.

London travel Zone 1
It found the best value in Zone 1 is to be found in the south east London regeneration zone of Elephant & Castle and Kennington (SE11), where there is a good mix of new build, period, and ex local authority property to choose from. The average price per sq ft stands at £876 - almost 45 per cent cheaper than the average price per sq ft across Zone 2, which stands at a hefty £1,380. 

Buyers wanting to live close to the City could look at the Finsbury area (EC1R) where average price a sq ft stands at £1,039, or Old Street, where property sells for an average £1,127 a sq ft.

Zone 2
Prices drop significantly for buyers househunting in Zone 2, according to the research by Hamptons International. The average price across the zone is £894 a sq ft, but in New Cross (SE14) this drops to £630. Deptford (SE8) and Bow (E3) are almost equally good value at £673 and £677 a sq ft respectively.

London suffers biggest fall in annual house price growth for six years

Zone 3
In Zone 3 the best value area is East Ham (E6), where average price a sq ft comes in at £410, compared to a zone average of £675,000.

Homes in Plaistow and Forest Gate are also highlighted for their value for money, with average prices of £432 and £476 a sq ft.

Zones 4 and 5
Of course, the further from the centre of London and prices continue to fall. In Zone 4 it is Barking (IG11) which has the best value homes, at £388 a sq ft, whilst in Zone 5 the leading location is Dagenham (RM10), at an average price of £352 a sq ft.

David Fell, research analyst at Hamptons International and author of today’s study, said the research is a graphic illustration of the savings to be made for buyers willing to move a zone or two further out of central London. “On a pound a sq ft basis the price of a home falls by a fifth between each zone, with the largest gap between Zones 1 and 2,” he said. 

"While the average price of a Zone 1 home is in seven figures, relatively affordable areas still exist on the fringes. Over the last couple of years it's these parts of the capital that have increasingly been the focus of attention for many developers."

Further from central London, said Mr Fell, the best value is to be found in south east and east London. However as buyers stream out of more expensive locations in search of affordable property traditionally inexpensive postcodes are beginning to catch up.

“The price gap between these neighbourhoods and their more expensive counterparts further north and west has narrowed in every year since  2013,” he said


