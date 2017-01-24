  1. Property news

Where to buy a home outside of London:seven of the best Berkshire commuter villages - with good schools and homes priced from £250k

From Kintbury to Pangbourne, we have scoured Berkshire to uncover the county’s best commuter locations.

Click to follow
H&P

Take a tour of the best commuter towns in Berkshire

Take a tour of the best commuter towns in Berkshire

  • 1/10 Kinterbury

    Where is it? Tucked within the North Wessex Downs, six miles west of Newbury.

    What it costs: the average property price for a two-bedroom cottage is between £250,000 and £300,000.

    The commute: trains to Paddington take from one hour, three minutes with an annual season ticket costing £5,420.

    Top schools: Kintbury St Mary's CE Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted.

    Alamy

  • 2/10 Kinterbury

    £995,000: this four-bedroom classic period family home is located in the heart of the village. Believed to date back to the 1800s, it still retains some period features.

    More details, images and floorplan

  • 3/10 Waltham St Lawrence

    Where is it? A speck of a village between Twyford and Maidenhead.

    What it costs: a big country house on the outskirts with an acre or two will cost £2.5m to £3m, but you could buy a nice three bedroom semi for around £500,000 or a four bedroom detached house for around £750,000 to £800,000.

    The commute: Maidenhead Station is a seven-mile drive. From there you can be at Paddington in 41 minutes. An annual season ticket costs £3,728.

    Top schools: Waltham St Lawrence Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted and nearby White Waltham CofE School gets an “outstanding” report from the schools’ watchdog.

    Alamy

  • 4/10 Waltham St Lawrence

    £2.75 million: set in 2.4 acres of private grounds, this five-bedroom detached home offers a separate guest house and staff annexe.

    More details, images and floorplan

  • 5/10 Pangbourne

    Where is it? Right at the cusp of the Chilterns and the North Wessex Downs, seven miles west of Reading.

    What it costs: you won’t get much change out of £350,000 to £400,000 if you want a real chocolate box of a two bedroom cottage.

    The commute: trains from Pangbourne to Paddington take from 49 minutes and an annual season ticket costs £5,024.

    Top schools: Kate Middleton attended St Andrew’s School; in the state sector Pangbourne Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted.

    Alamy

  • 6/10 Pangbourne

    £1.595 million: boasting a riverside location overlooking the River Thames, this four-bedroom property has an indoor swimming pool and steam room.

    More details, images and floorplan

  • 7/10 Winkfield

    Surrounded by new build trophy mansions with £10m price tags, this small village has traditional cottages at its heart.

    Alamy

  • 8/10 Winkfield

    £450,000: this two-bedroom Victorian cottage boasts stylish character features including exposed brickwork and timber flooring.

    More details, images and floorplan

  • 9/10 Twyford

    From 2017, Twyford will have the huge advantage of being on the Elizabeth Line (formerly Crossrail), with direct services to the West End and City, giving the village a good balance between town and country life.

    Alamy

  • 10/10 Twyford

    £650,000: set over four floors, this four-bedroom semi-detached cottage is within walking distance to the village's schools.

    More details, images and floorplan

With scores of wonderful villages and towns to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start your home search in Berkshire. Here’s our pick of the county’s best commuter secrets.

KINTBURY

Where is it? In the North Wessex Downs, six miles west of Newbury.

The commute: Kintbury has its own train station. Paddington is from an hour and three minutes away, and an annual season ticket costs £5,420.

Plus points: this pretty, unspoiled village has two pubs, a hairdresser, a convenience store, a butchers, a cake shop and pop-up bakers. There are walks along the Kennet & Avon Canal which runs through the village, and the local countryside’s lovely. Kintbury St Mary’s CE Primary School gets a “good” Ofsted rating.

kintbury4bedhp.png
£995,000: a period four-bedroom house in Kintbury

Watch out for: the centre can get traffic-clogged at times.

Property prices: two-bedroom cottages sell for £250,000-£300,000. A modern three-bedroom house is £375,000-£400,000, with a similar-size period house in the village centre at £700,000-plus. You’d need seven figures for a five-bedroom farmhouse or manor house in an acre or two.

 

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE

Where is it? This speck of a village is between Twyford and Maidenhead.

The commute: from Maidenhead station, a seven-mile drive away, Paddington is a 41-minute trip. An annual season ticket costs £3,728.

Plus points: Maidenhead is the westernmost stop of the Elizabeth line, which will soon run direct to the West End and City. Semi-rural but accessible, Waltham St Lawrence has some very pretty homes, from timbered cottages to Georgian mansions. The lack of homes for sale shows people stay put. The Bell Inn is a 14th-century pub. Waltham St Lawrence Primary School is rated “good” by Ofsted. White Waltham CofE School is “outstanding”.

walthamstlawrencegvcreditalamy.jpg
Semi-rural but accessible: pretty Waltham St Lawrence is between Twyford and Maidenhead (Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch out for: light aircraft noise at weekends from nearby White Waltham Airfield.

Property prices: a big country house on the outskirts with land is £2.5 million-£3 million. A nice three-bedroom semi’s about £500,000 or a four-bedroom detached house costs £750,000-£800,000.

 

PANGBOURNE

Where is it? This affluent spot is beside the Thames, at the cusp of the Chilterns and the North Wessex Downs, seven miles west of Reading.

The commute: Pangbourne to Paddington trains take from 49 mins. An annual season ticket is £5,024. The village is convenient for the M4 but too far away to suffer traffic noise.

Plus points: properties range from small, very pretty cottages to grand manor houses. The shops, cafés and restaurants are good. Kate Middleton attended St Andrew’s School; in the state sector Pangbourne Primary is rated “good” by Ofsted.

pangbournegvcreditalamy.jpg
Affluent: Pangbourne is beside the Thames, seven miles west of Reading (Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch out for: heavy rain has caused flooding in the past, making it hard to insure some homes.

House prices: £350,000-£400,000 buys a two-bedroom cottage, with four bedrooms about £750,000. Buy a three-bedroom Victorian semi for £450,000-£500,000. A riverside Victorian pile’s about £2 million.

 

  • Read more

Five commuter areas with family houses priced the same as London flats

BEST OF THE REST

WEST ILSLEY

This charming-looking village in the heart of the Berkshire downlands, close to The Ridgeway, is a 15-minute drive from Didcot Parkway and its 44-minute Paddington trains. An annual season ticket’s £5,620. There’s a good pub, a well-supported cricket club, and West Ilsley is in the catchment for Ofsted “outstanding” The Downs School in Compton.

TWYFORD

The Elizabeth line will run direct from Twyford station to the West End and City. Jon Hallett, director of Winkworth estate agents, says this village strikes a “perfect balance” of rural life and convenience. There are good shops, plenty of restaurants and pubs, countryside on the doorstep, and even a vineyard and brewery. Big by village standards, purists might find Twyford a bit too suburban.

Read more

MAIDEN’S GREEN

In a lovely country setting and with gorgeous period homes, Maiden’s Green is only a 15-minute drive from Maidenhead for London trains. It’s a great option for horse racing fans since it is only two miles from Ascot. The Winning Post restaurant and pub is the heart of the village. Kate Middleton was often spotted there when she lived locally with her parents.

WINKFIELD ROW

A hotspot for the high-end polo set, this small village has traditional cottages at its heart — and £10 million new-build trophy mansions about its perimeter. Within a mile are about 15 polo establishments popular with international patrons, particularly Europeans and Russians, who enjoy all the benefits of country living just 45 minutes’ drive away from Harrods. Local pubs are posh — The Cricketers, on the outskirts, has black truffle mac’n’cheese on the menu.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments