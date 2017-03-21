A new report reveals the areas with the best-value homes near Zone 4 stations where seats are available during the morning commute.

David Fell, research analyst at Hamptons International and author of the report says, “Commuters living in some of the best connected neighbourhoods in the capital frequently find themselves struggling to get on the tube and Crossrail, which opens next year, is likely to be full from day one.

“Almost all the places to find a seat in the morning are outside Zone three, usually two or three stops from the end of the line. The Central Line’s Hainault loop and the western end of the Piccadilly Line are happy hunting grounds for those looking to sit down. And given it takes longest to reach central London from places near the ends of the line, homes in the best places to get a seat tend to be cheaper than the London average.”

In Zone 4, as Fell suggests, there are 21 quiet stations where commuters can avoid a game of sardines in the morning. These range from Barking in east London where an average house costs less than £350,000 to Richmond in the West, where a house will typically cost more than £1.3 million.

In general it is lower-cost locations in north and east London which have seen strongest annual house price growth – Barking, Hainault, Fairlop, Colindale, Grange Hill, South Kenton, Wembley Park and Chigwell have all seen price growth of at least 10 per cent in 12 months, although Colindale’s 14.8 per cent annual growth is likely to be due to a boom in new build property in the area breaching the area’s historic price ceiling rather than underlying growth.

THE TUBE STATIONS WHERE SEATS ARE AVAILABLE AT 8AM

Source: TFL & Hamptons International

Zone 4

Annual travel card: £1,892

Station Line Ave. house price 12 month price change Barking District £349,390 14.1% Hainault Central £393,213 11.4% Burnt Oak Northern £418,355 5.2% Fairlop Central £426,395 14.2% Barkingside Central £429,396 1.0% Colindale Northern £468,523 14.8% Grange Hill Central £469,401 10.0% Queensbury Jubilee £485,309 8.2% Morden Northern £578,261 8.3% Woodford Central £601,982 1.1% South Kenton Bakerloo £620,911 12.8% Arnos Grove Piccadilly £627,780 8.0% Roding Valley Central £629,560 3.1% Kenton Bakerloo £665,879 8.8% Wembley Park Jubilee £704,456 10.7% Southgate Piccadilly £749,801 0.7% Mill Hill East Northern £765,573 8.2% Woodside Park Northern £805,287 6.9% Totteridge and Whetstone Northern £806,463 -6.1% Chigwell Central £1,073,155 10.3% Richmond District £1,330,943 -4.0%

Five cheapest Tube stations where you can get a seat at 8am