The world's quirkiest student housing:new-look university halls are springing up within floating shipping containers, eco sheds and railway-inspired towers

Designers are turning their eye to university housing, creating smart, eco-friendly halls that even the most discerning student would be proud to call home.

H&P

The world's quirkiest student homes

  • 1/8 Urban Rigger in Copenhagen, Denmark

    Rental cost per month: £472

    Students looking for low-cost housing near the centre of the Danish capital can live in repurposed shipping containers stacked on floating platforms in the harbour. This innovative option boasts en-suite double rooms, roof terraces overlooking the dock and eco-friendly solar panels. Raised edges protect the accommodation from the threat of rising sea levels.

  • 2/8 Simmons Hall in Massachusetts, USA

    Rental cost per month: £1,102-1,349

    The largest and most expensive student halls on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus is nicknamed "The Sponge" because the architect modelled its shape and internal structure on a sea sponge. Its unique 'lungs' feature, which helps bring in natural light and circulate fresh air, has won multiple awards, while other highlights include a 125-seat theatre, a night café, street-level dining and a ball pit. There is room for 344 undergradutes in this $78.5 million student heaven.

  • 3/8 Cowan Court in Cambridge, UK

    Rental cost per month: £360-700

    Cowan Court pays homage to the "picturesque Brutalism" of the original 1960s campus architecture while giving it a contemporary update. Natural, untreated oak boards make up the exterior to conserve the building's authenticity within its historic surroundings.

  • 4/8 Tengbom Unit in Småland, Sweden

    Rental cost per month: £472

    No-one does minimalism like the Swedes and these smartly designed student 'units' tick all the boxes of that trend. Each one offers just 10 sq metres of space but is efficiently laid out to include a small kitchenette, storage, a small bathroom, loft sleeping space and a small garden and patio area. The rent is 50 per cent less than comparable student properties as the units are built from environmentally-friendly cross laminated wood.

  • 5/8 Tietgen Residence Halls in Copenhagen, Denmark

    Rental cost per month: £366-635

    The inner courtyard at the centre of this cylindrical halls is a popular student hang-out area, while other highlights include an auditorium, a café and a classical room with a grand piano. There are 360 rooms across seven floors and the building is situated bang in the centre of Copenhagen.

  • 6/8 Cité a Docks in Le Havre, France

    Rental cost per month: £372

    Old containers have been mounted on a metal grid to become a four-story building boasting 100 apartments of 24 square metres each. These minimalistic dwellings features a bathroom, kitchen and full-length windows overlooking the English Channel.

  • 7/8 The Chapter in London, UK

    Rental cost per month: £916-1,996

    These two 15-storey towers in King's Cross St Pancras train station were converted into student digs in 2007. Previously Natwest's HQ, The Chapter has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the area's railway heritage, using the original concrete and steel construction, ceramic tiling and booth seating to resemble train carriages. Inside, sofas and communal kitchens offer places to meet and relax and there is an onsite gym for residents.

  • 8/8 Spacebox Studios in Apeldoorn, Netherlands

    Rental cost per month:£370-396

    These colourful self-contained units make fantastic use of small space, with each container housing between three and six students with en-suite bathrooms and shared kitchens.

Student housing has a grim reputation, with most of us remembering cramped messy bedrooms, damp walls, dated decor and common rooms littered with beer cans and pizza boxes.

But while such delights are still reality for many, there are some halls of residence around the world that even the fussiest students would be proud to call home.

Property specialists StudentTenant.com have unearthed eight hidden gems that are sure to impress design fans, from stacked shipping containers floating in Copenhagen harbour to a Massachusetts extravaganza that offers students the chance to unleash their inner child in a ball pit. 

Those smart enough to have scored a place at Cambridge University's Churchill College can enjoy Cowan Court, dubbed "the first wooden Brutalist building". Behind the natural blackened oak walls there are 70 spacious rooms with oak floors, exposed beams and picture windows overlooking an internal courtyard filled with silver birch trees. Rooms cost between £360 and £700 a month.

Those smart enough to have scored a place at Cambridge University's Churchill College can enjoy Cowan Court, dubbed "the first wooden Brutalist building". Behind the natural blackened oak walls there are 70 spacious rooms with oak floors, exposed beams and picture windows overlooking an internal courtyard filled with silver birch trees. Rooms cost between £360 and £700 a month.

cowancourtcambridgeukhp.jpg
Secret forest: Cowan Court in Cambridge hides a glade of silver birches

Those looking to study abroad should consider the Danish capital of Copenhagen for two stunningly innovative options. The Urban Rigger project offers low-cost housing in repurposed shipping containers built on floating platforms in the harbour. Costing just £472 a month, this buoyant hall boasts en-suite double rooms, roof terraces overlooking the dock, a kayak landing and a bathing platform, with raised edges protecting students from the threat of rising sea levels. Solar panels help keep the building eco-friendly.

Bang in the centre of the city, Tietgen Residence Halls house 360 students across seven floors, with rooms starting at £366 a month. Built around an inner courtyard, features include a classical room with a grand piano and an auditorium for hosting events. 

Over in the USA, Simmons Hall on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus cost an eye-watering £78.5 million to build despite its unglamorous nickname, "The Sponge". Modelled on a sea sponge, its award-winning 'lungs feature' brings in natural light and circulates fresh air around the building, while students enjoy unleashing their inner child in the ball pit or getting their 3am caffeine fix in the night café. The 344 undergraduates living here have to cough up big bucks for the privilege, with rooms starting at £1,102 a month.

simmonshallmassachusettsusahp.jpg
The Sponge: Simmons Hall in Massachusetts is modelled on a sea sponge

In Småland, Sweden, students can embrace a minimalist lifestyle in an eco-friendly Tengbom Unit built from locally-sourced wood. Efficient design makes impressive use of just 10 square metres, fitting in a small kitchenette with fold-down dining table, a small bathroom, loft sleeping space, a hammock and a patio area for each student. Legal consent had to be sought to offer inhabitants such little space, but this option costs 50 per cent less than comparable renting options and would certainly make for a memorable student experience.

tengbomunitswedenhp.jpg
Eco living on a budget: Sweden's Tengbom Units offer just 10 square metres of space

Other stand-out European halls include Cité a Docks in Le Havre, France and Spacebox Studios in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands. Cité a Docks is a new student town built from old containers mounted on a metal grid. There are 100 apartments of 24 square metres, each costing £372 a month with full-length windows overlooking the English Channel. 

The colourful Spacebox Studios consist of stacked mobile studios that make excellent use of the small space available. Each self-contained unit comes with an en-suite bathroom and access to a shared kitchen, with prices starting at £370 a month.

Read more

Danielle Cullen, managing director at StudentTenant.com, said: “I absolutely love the effort that has gone into these developments, to really create a fun and functional living space for students. Many associate their time in a student house with a grubby single bedroom in a damp shared house. It’s refreshing to see diversified options for students to make their time at university truly memorable.

"With a bit of an uncertain future for the UK in terms of students numbers, Brexit and so forth, accommodation providers here should really take a leaf out of the books of some of these innovative developers across the world. The student accommodation market here is certainly developing, but who wouldn’t want to see some more fun and innovative spaces to bring more students to study here?”


