Living in the country is good for the body as well as the soul, with a recent Office for National Statistics study suggesting that reduced pollution, less stress, a bit of relaxing fruit and veg growing and all that fresh air and exercise can add up to two years to your life.

If you are into horse riding, wild swimming or tennis, a move to one of these sporty hotspots could see you lasting even longer.

Horse riding: Chippenham, Wiltshire

There are few sounds more redolent of country living than the clatter of horses’ hooves, and the market town of Chippenham and surrounding villages are perfect for horsey types. On the edge of the Cotswolds, this rolling landscape was made for exploring on horseback.

Packing in the action: if eventing is your bag, the right move for you could be to Chippenham — just the ticket for horsey types ( Alamy Stock Photo)

You are also an easy drive from Badminton House and Gatcombe Park, for international-level three-day eventing. There are plenty of stables and livery yards around Chippenham, whether you are very skilled or an absolute beginner.

Trains from Chippenham to Paddington take from an hour and 14 minutes — though when the hugely delayed electrification of the Great Western Main Line finally completes this will be cut to about an hour. The commute is expensive, at £10,060 for an annual season ticket.

Paul Hulbert, director of Hulbert Richardson estate agents, says most London buyers coming to Chippenham intend to work from home at least part of the time, and while some opt for a home in the town — “to someone coming from London, Chippenham itself can seem pretty rural” — others seek out Bath stone cottages in villages such as Kington St Michael, which has a primary school with an “outstanding” Ofsted rating, plus a pub and a tea shop, and is only three miles north of Chippenham’s shops and station.

A three-bedroom semi-detached chocolate-box cottage would cost £300,000-£400,000, a four-bedroom executive home would be about £500,000, and £750,000 would buy a four- to five-bedroom detached house with good gardens.

Wild swimming: Tilford, Surrey

Residents of south-west London longing for a wild swim could move further along the A3 “wealth corridor” and into Surrey and the Surrey Hills for a dip in clear, shallow waters where the two branches of the River Wey meet at a medieval bridge in the village of Tilford. This spot is tipped by wildswimming.co.uk as one of the best places in Britain to swim outdoors and chlorine free — though you’ll need to pretend you haven’t seen the “no swimming” signs erected by the parish council. The other wild swimming option nearby is Frensham Great Pond, a huge sandy lake set in forest and open heathland.

Tilford is three miles outside Farnham, from where commuter trains will get you to Waterloo in just under an hour. An annual season ticket costs from £3,968. Tilford is very much your quintessential English commuter village, with cricket on the green and a local pub selling pork belly and quails eggs on toast. It is not deepest countryside but it is surrounded by woodland walks — scenes from Gladiator were filmed at Bourne Woods — and close to Farnham Common Nature Reserve. You can also canoe along the River Wey, play tennis in Wrecclesham village nearby, or cycle in the Surrey Hills.

£595,000: in Farnham , three miles from Tilford , this Farnham Park in, three miles from, this four-bedroom home is well-located forPark

The village schools are strong. Waverley Abbey Juniors gets a “good” Ofsted rating, while All Saints CofE Aided Infant School scores an “outstanding” report. London families will get more space for their money, with a three- to four-bedroom cottage in Tilford costing about £700,000, or a four- to five-bedroom detached house upwards of £1 million.

Tennis: Bearsted, Kent

With Wimbledon on your mind you might like to search out Bearsted & Thurnham Lawn Tennis Club as a great way to make new friends. This is one of the larger village clubs in Kent, with more than 400 members, a friendly attitude to newcomers, and the opportunity to play for fun, have some coaching or join a league.

For budding Andy Murrays : SE Tennis is a centre of excellence and top-level coaching for children and adults near Bearsted

There are regular socials in the club house, and the village has a couple of pubs on the green alongside some breathtaking country cottages.

Just outside Maidstone, Bearsted is also close to SE Tennis, a local centre of excellence offering coaching and courses for adults and kids. There are more golf and tennis clubs nearby, and the village’s location at the foot of the North Downs is perfect for walkers and runners.

Bearsted has its own station and trains to Victoria take just over an hour. An annual season ticket costs from £4,408. This village is large enough to have several restaurants and cafés, a clutch of shops, and three top-performing schools in Madginford Primary, Roseacre Juniors and Thurnham Church of England Infants.

£849,950: Georgian Bearsted Georgian five-bedroom detached house overlooking the village green in

The centre is delightful but this is a village of two halves, with quaint “old” Bearsted, and an urban sprawl of newer post-war houses extending south of the A20.

Jonathan Woolgrove, senior branch partner at Ward & Partners says about a quarter of his buyers are thirty- or fortysomethings with families, looking to commute and drawn to Bearsted’s schools. “Our village green is beautiful and busy,” says Woolgrove. “We have music festivals, circuses and fêtes.

A three-bedroom post-war semi in Bearsted would cost about £350,000 to £400,000. A four-bedroom historic cottage would cost between £650,000 and £800,000.