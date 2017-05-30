  1. Property news

Surrey's best commuter towns and villages for buyers on a budget:Staines, Horley and Guildford top the list for the best value homes in exclusive home county

Not a millionaire? You can still afford Surrey. Good-value homes exist in the über-aspirational commuter county — if you know where to look.

H&P

Homes for sale in Surrey's top-performing commuter areas

  • 1/13 Staines, Surrey

    £675,000

    This four-bedroom detached home in Manor Park has a large kitchen/diner, a utility room, study, garage and bi-folding doors that lead from the living area to the rear garden.

  • 2/13 Staines, Surrey

    £650,000

    This Grade II-listed end-of-terrace home in The Hythe has a former WWII bomb shelter in the garden. Arranged over three floors, the historical home has four bedrooms, feature fireplaces and a double garage.

  • 3/13 Guildford, Surrey

    £825,000

    A three-bedroom home in Baillie Road near London Road train station, within walking distance of the High Street. The bay fronted Victorian town house is spread over three floors, with original period features and an 80ft rear garden.

  • 4/13 Guildford, Surrey

    £850,000

    This four-bedroom detached home is in Wodeland Avenue, near Guildford's main train station. There's a large kitchen/dining/family room with Edwardian-style fireplace and, on the lower-ground floor, there's a useful storage cellar.

  • 5/13 Guildford, Surrey

    £785,000

    Set in Brodie Road, a residential road near the centre of Guildford, this home has four bedrooms, a study and charming rear garden.

  • 6/13 West Byfleet, Surrey

    £625,000

    This three-bedroom home in Station Road needs some refurbishment. A 120ft rear garden gives extension potential, subject to planning approval, and there's also a swimming pool and patio area. Direct trains from West Byfleet to London Waterloo take around 35 minutes.

  • 7/13 West Byfleet, Surrey

    £795,000

    A three-bedroom home in Ridgeway Road, with a large reception room lit by a bay window, a gas fireplace and direct access to the main front garden. It's located less than a mile from West Byfleet train station.

  • 8/13 Salfords, Surrey

    £950,000

    This five-bedroom detached home in Lodge Lane is set in landscaped grounds of just under an acre, with plenty of fruit trees, a summerhouse and patio. The package includes planning permission for a single-storey side extension.

  • 9/13 Salfords, Surrey

    £699,950

    On the edge of Leigh village, this four-bedroom home has a kitchen/breakfast room overlooking the garden and a large sitting room with sliding doors to the conservatory. Two greenhouses and a shed are useful outbuildings.

  • 10/13 Horley, Surrey

    £575,000

    Near Horley train station, and well located for Gatwick airport, this four-bedroom home has a landscaped rear garden and a conservatory/dining room that spans the rear of the property.

  • 11/13 Horley, Surrey

    £1.5 million

    In Reigate Road, Woodlands Farm is a Grade II-listed four-bedroom home, with walled gardens, swimming pool and separate annexe.

  • 12/13 Esher, Surrey

    £775,000

    A three-bedroom Victorian terrace house in West End Lane that's well-located for nearby shops and pubs. Accommodation is arranged over three floors and there's a large garden, too.

  • 13/13 Dormans, Surrey

    £1 million

    A detached four-bedroom home in Furzefield Chase, with a kitchen/breakfast room, a characterful dining room overlooking the rear garden, plus a double garage and workshop.

Exclusive golf clubs and trophy mansions have long made a Surrey address the gold standard for aspirational commuters.

However, as prices in many of its best-known market towns and prettiest villages reach or exceed London levels, new arrivals to this most exclusive home county are increasingly buying into its better-value options, where they can still enjoy a fast commute and the Surrey Hills, without the millionaire price tags.

Horley, a dormitory town on the doorstep of Gatwick airport, has emerged as the most successful location in Surrey, with average prices surging 48 per cent in the past five years, to just over £355,000.

stainescreditalamy.jpg
Rebranding exercise: Staines-upon-Thames has seen 45 per cent five-year average property price rises, to £380k (Alamy Stock Photo)

Staines, still much derided despite attempts to rebrand itself as Staines-upon-Thames, has performed almost as well, with prices up 45 per cent to an average of almost £380,000.

And Salfords, a satellite village just north of Horley, is also now a top Surrey location, with prices up 40 per cent to an average of just over £350,000, today’s research by Savills shows.

Surrey’s top-performing commuter locations

Commuter station Price increase over five years Average local price of a home
1 Horley 48% £356,353
2 Dormans 47% £583,482
3 London Rd Guildford 47% £562,024
4 Staines 45% £378,854
5 Guildford 41% £524,309
6 Esher 41% £850,858
7 West Byfleet 40% £510,970
8 Salfords 40% £350,585

Research by Savills

HORLEY
​AVERAGE PROPERTY PRICE: £356,353

Horley’s appeal is not simply affordability. It has a choice of well-regarded primary schools, all with “good” Ofsted reports. The senior school, Oakwood, is also rated “good”.

Rush-hour trains to Victoria take about 45 minutes, and season tickets cost from £3,268. A tip from regular commuters, however, is to drive to nearby Gatwick to pick up services to London Bridge instead. An annual season ticket from the airport costs significantly less, at £2,436.

James Richards, sales manager at White & Sons estate agents, says Horley has grown in strength as commuters priced out of Redhill and Reigate look further south.

It has also seen hundreds of spacious, no-hassle homes built over the past few years. Proximity to Gatwick is handy for holidays, but flightpath noise affects Horley, though not in a conversation-stopping way.

The town isn’t beautiful but “it is on the up”, says Richards. “We are starting to notice more high street chains taking an interest, and the council is spending money on improving the town centre.”

Under the radar commuter market towns with strong price growth

The choice of property is good, from three- to four-bedroom Victorian semis in the town centre priced £450,000 to £475,000, to grand detached Edwardian houses, also in the centre of Horley, with four to five bedrooms, from about £700,000.

Modern three-bedroom executive houses on the outskirts sell for about £450,000.

GUILDFORD
​​AVERAGE PROPERTY PRICE: £524,309

guildfordcreditalamy.jpg
Well-heeled commuter choice: house prices average £525,000 in Guildford (Alamy Stock Photo)

While today’s study shows how buyers are rippling out to areas of good value there are still wealthy buyers keen to swap their London houses for Surrey pads.

A key choice is Guildford, the county town, with average five-year price growth of 41 per cent to almost £525,000. Homes around Guildford’s second station, London Road, just east of the town centre, have increased in value by 47 per cent to an average £562,024.

Another winner is Esher, where prices are up 41 per cent to more than £850,000. And the villages and hamlets around Dormans station, on the edge of the High Weald and close to Lingfield, have enjoyed five-year prices rises of 47 per cent, to an average of more than £580,000.

Guildford is the quintessential well-heeled commuter town, where London money sustains a great selection of restaurants, pubs, cafés, and boutiques.

Its state schools are mostly of an extremely high standard. For seniors, Guildford County School, George Abbot School, and St Peter’s Catholic School all get top marks from Ofsted.

Trains to Waterloo take from 37 minutes, and an annual season ticket costs from £3,576.

The suburb of Pewley is a mecca for commuters. It’s in walking distance of the town centre and station, within the catchment area of the most popular schools, and close to the western edge of the Surrey Hills, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Pewley would cost about £800,000, which Adrian Overington, director of Seymours Estate Agents, points out is cheap compared to south-west London: “Where would you rather live — a leafy, relatively crime-free county town, or south-west London? It’s a no-brainer really.”


