  1. Property news

Streatham loft space to be auctioned with a £5k guide price:home buyer willing to go for planning permission could create a 'bargain' self-contained flat

Unused spaces such as lofts, basements and garages can be picked up relatively cheaply at auction, but buyers need to be up for the challenge of taking on a legal process which can be fraught with pitfalls. 

Click to follow
H&P

Fixer-upper homes for sale in London

Fixer-upper homes for sale in London

  • 1/27 Ealing, W7

    £185,000

    Less than a mile from Hanwell train station, this one-bedroom flat comes with planning permission for a loft conversion.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/27 Ealing, W7

    £185,000

    An outline of the planning permission granted.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/27 Battersea, SW11

    £495,000

    This roof space comes with council planning permission and freeholder consent to construct a two-bedroom and two-bathroom flat.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/27 Battersea, SW11

    £495,000

    Views of the river are visible from the roof terrace.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/27 Leyton, E17

    £200,000

    As well as potential for a loft conversion, this two-bedroom leasehold apartment has a shared garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/27 Greenford, UB6

    £200,000

    With plenty of potential, this one-bedroom maisonette offers both a garden and a roof terrace.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/27 Gidea Park, R2

    £POA

    Currently being used as a living space, this double garage benefits from its own loft space. Planning permission could be obtained from the council to extend.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 8/27 Perivale, UB6

    £219,000

    Located in the west London suburb of Perivale, this one-bedroom first-floor maisonette could be extended with the right planning permissions.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/27 Enfield, EN3

    £340,000

    Set in Ponders End near the River Lee Navigation and the Chingford reservoirs, this Victorian house can have two/three bedrooms and comes with a 100ft garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 10/27 Catford, SE6

    £360,000

    Arranged over three floors, this three-bedroom home has a large open plan living/dining room and separate kitchen with adjoining utility room. Near both Catford Bridge and Catford train stations.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 11/27 Richmond Park, SW15

    £399,950

    The private rear garden of this two-bedroom home backs directly onto Wimbledon Common. There's a garage and enviable quiet location.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 12/27 Forest Gate, E7

    £300,000

    On a residential street near West Ham Park, this two-bedroom house offers a quiet location a short walk from transport links including Forest Gate rail station and Upton Park on the District and Hammersmith & City lines.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 13/27 Hillingdon, UB8

    £369,950

    This semi-detached two-bedroom house has a separate study as well as off-street parking at the front and a private rear garden with a patio and lawn.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 14/27 South Norwood, SE25

    £300,000

    Half a mile from Norwood Junction station on the London Overground, this two-bedroom Victorian house boasts a private 35ft garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 15/27 Forest Gate, E7

    £300,000

    This flat in a Victorian house conversion has had some work done to it already - the second bedroom is in the converted attic.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 16/27 Forest Gate, E7

    £300,000

    The two-bedroom home is well-located for local shops and the transport links of East Ham, Upton Park and Woodgrange Park stations.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 17/27 Selhurst, SE25

    £400,000

    This three-bedroom house is located near the legendary Brit School, whose famous alumni include Amy Winehouse and Adele. It's also very close to Selhurst train station for those of a less musical bent.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 18/27 Enfield, EN3

    £369,995

    This chain-free three-bedroom house is near several well-regarded primary and secondary schools.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 19/27 Enfield, EN3

    £369,995

    Features include double glazing, two reception rooms and a first-floor bathroom - plus a 60ft (approx) rear garden with patio area.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 20/27 Plaistow, E13

    £380,000

    Near Upton Park Underground station, this home has three double bedrooms, loft space and a garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 21/27 Highams Park, E4

    £450,000

    This three-bedroom period home is a short walk from Highams Park station, with regular trains to Liverpool Street taking 23 minutes.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 22/27 Leyton, E10

    £450,000

    Boasting a cellar, large garden and spacious rooms, this two-bedroom terraced property is within walking distance of both train and London Underground links and a short stroll from Hackney Marshes.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 23/27 Forest Gate, E7

    £450,000

    With three reception rooms and four bedrooms this house would make a sizeable family home or an investment property - it is being sold with an HMO licence.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 24/27 Blackheath, SE3

    £375,000

    Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this two-bedroom terrace house is near the shops and amenities of Blackheath. Bus services to North Greenwich Underground station and Greenwich Park are a short walk away.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 25/27 Colindale, NW9

    £364,950

    A two-bedroom first-floor apartment with off-street parking and a rear garden. Close to the transport links of Colindale and Hendon stations.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 26/27 Blackheath, SE3

    £350,000

    This three-bedroom family home has a driveway and a rear garden. It's near the open spaces of Oxleys Wood and just a bus ride from Greenwich Park.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 27/27 Dagenham, Essex

    £325,000

    Within walking distance of Upney and Beacontree Underground stations, this three-bedroom terrace house has off-street parking and a large rear garden. A conservatory and two reception rooms complete the package.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

The solution to London’s housing shortage could be right above our heads. Across the capital, unused loft spaces above converted period houses are being sold off for development — sometimes for just a few thousand pounds.

Auction House London will sell the loft space above a converted house in Greyhound Lane, Streatham Common next week. The building’s freeholder hopes to get rid of it with a guide price of just £5,000.

Even tiny sites such as garages and small service roads in this area of south London can cost up to £200,000, says Auction House London’s Andrew Binstock.

“We are seeing a lot of this sort of thing coming up at auction. Leaseholders are selling the hope of potential future development and if a young buyer is brave and clever enough, and manages to get planning permission, this is a very cheap way on to the property ladder.”

battersea-church-roadext.jpg
£495,000: in Battersea, Chestertons is selling a roof space with planning consent and freeholder permission to add a two-bedroom flat

Converting a loft into a self-contained home is a complex legal process, fraught with pitfalls. The local authority would need to grant planning permission, and the freeholder plus owners of other leasehold flats within the property might also have to give consent, possibly for a payment.

The build itself, which would probably require the extension of the communal staircase to give independent access to the attic, would be more complex than a regular loft conversion and could cost three or four times as much.

  • Read more

Housing crisis: new homes could be built on London's wasted space

Nonetheless, one-bedroom flats around Streatham Common currently sell for about £350,000. Anyone who could secure the attic for close to the guide price and negotiate the legal hurdles could make a substantial saving on building a flat, or could simply sell it on and pocket a profit.

In Battersea, Chestertons is selling a roof space with planning consent and freeholder permission to add a two-bedroom flat, for £495,000. And in Hanwell, Haart is marketing a loft above a Victorian house with permission to convert to a one-bedroom flat, for £165,000.

Binstock says freeholders are also getting wise to the idea of selling basement space, again with a view to buyers being able to construct a lower ground-floor flat. “We have a client who has done this and has got planning permission. It can work but it is a risk without planning,” adds Binstock.

The Greyhound Lane attic will be sold at the London Marriott Hotel Regent’s Park on Wednesday, January 22.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments