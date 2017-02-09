  1. Property news

London's most unusual Airbnb homes: from a spectacular water tower to a glamping yurt in Hightgate

Choose something out of the ordinary and take a peek inside some of London most unusual properties on Airbnb - even if it's just for one night... 

Click to follow
H&P

The most unusual Airbnbs in London

The most unusual Airbnbs in London

  • 1/22 Grand Union Canal

    From £500 a night

    Right in the heart of Little Venice, this lime-green, two-bedroom house boat has an outside pizza oven and hot tub. Scroll right...

  • 2/22 Grand Union Canal

    From £500 a night

    A skylight is the focal point of the living room from where you observe the stars from a hammock after dark.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 3/22 Highgate

    From £99 a night

    Be at nature with this one-bedroom yurt in a north London garden. Overlooking woodland, it is a short walk from a tube station. Scroll right...

  • 4/22 Highgate

    From £99 a night

    Despite having no cooking facilities, a breakfast of fresh fruit, cereal, yoghurt and bread is delivered each morning.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 5/22 King's Cross

    From £150 a night

    Stay in London's iconic St Pancras clock tower in to this one-bedroom apartment. Scroll right...

  • 6/22 King's Cross

    From £150 a night

    Guests can use the living area, a small kitchen/dining area and bathroom and shower.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 7/22 Highbury & Islington

    From £125 a night

    With floor-to-ceiling windows, this one-bedroom church conversion offers a unique stay in the capital. Scroll right...

  • 8/22 Highbury & Islington

    From £125 a night

    It's just 10 minutes from Highbury & Islington tube station in Zone 2.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 9/22 Chelsea

    From £150 a night

    Offering panoramic river views, this two-bedroom houseboat is moored on Cheyne Walk. Scroll right...

  • 10/22 Chelsea

    From £150 a night

    The living area leads onto an outside deck with views of the Albert Bridge.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 11/22 Battersea

    From £126 a night

    Between Vauxhall and Chelsea bridge, this two-bedroom floating home has a deck leading from the living room overlooking the river - great for a morning coffee. Scroll right...

  • 12/22 Battersea

    From £126 a night

    Should the weather brighten up, there is a communal swimming pool on the pier.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 13/22 Elephant and Castle

    From £150 a night

    Guests can stay in a one-bedroom apartment on the seventh floor of a converted water tower. Scroll right...

  • 14/22 Elephant and Castle

    From £150 a night

    Above the main apartment, you can enjoy panoramic views of the capital from the glass water tank.

    More details on Air BnB

  • 15/22 Clapham

    From £135 a night

    Looking like it could be in Manhattan, this one-bedroom south London loft apartment is in converted Victorian warehouse. Scroll right...

  • 16/22 Clapham

    From £135 a night

    Walk through a tropical garden of banana plants, palm trees and flowering ginger plants to get to the front door.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 17/22 Tufnell Park

    From £300 a night

    Boasting five bedrooms and a large open-plan kitchen/dining area, this north London home is perfect for a family trip. Scroll right...

  • 18/22 Tufnell Park

    From £300 a night

    A hamper will be provided on arrival to welcome guests.

    More details on Air BnB

  • 19/22 Oval

    From £70 a night

    This bohemian, colourful one-bedroom flat has been used for several photoshoots. Scroll right...

  • 20/22 Oval

    From £70 a night

    Guests can relax in the electric main living room decorated with an abundance of interesting art.

    More details on Airbnb

  • 21/22 Hampstead Heath

    From £690 a night

    This bold seven-bedroom house isn't for those who prefer to live monochrome lives. Scroll right...

  • 22/22 Hampstead Heath

    From £690 a night

    Relax on the multiple terraces or enjoy the steam room shower.

    More details on Airbnb

Londoners seeking an out-of-the-ordinary staycation, or people visiting the city for the first time, can now stay in the capital's most unusual, spectacular and dramatic properties thanks to Airbnb. 

Proving that the city can still be full of surprises, it's possible to take a city break with the feel of a holiday in the country by staying in a north London yurt.

Boasting wooden floors and Persian rugs, the back-to-basics yurt is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. 

yurthp.jpg
This north London yurt is just a five-minute walk from a Tube station

Costing £99 a night and a short walk from Highgate Tube station, the yurt has twice been part of London's Open House scheme and was voted one of the top 10 attractions. 

If you prefer a little more luxury, opt for a a night staying in a one-bedroom apartment on the seventh floor of the converted water tower in central London that was showcased on Channel 4's Grand Designs series - yours from £150 a night. Less five minutes' walk from Elephant and Castle and Kennington Tube stations, the dramatic four-sided glass tank at the top offers panoramic views of London.

  • Read more

The perfect King's Cross hideaway for a 50 Shades Darker fan?

Alternatively, those drawn to the water can pitch up on the Grand Union canal in a lime-green designer houseboat, starting from £500 a night. 

After a long day, lie in the hammock in the living room and stare at the stars through the skylight or enjoy relaxing in the outside hot tub. 

Take a look through our gallery to see more unusual properties for rent in the capital.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments