Londoners seeking an out-of-the-ordinary staycation, or people visiting the city for the first time, can now stay in the capital's most unusual, spectacular and dramatic properties thanks to Airbnb.

Proving that the city can still be full of surprises, it's possible to take a city break with the feel of a holiday in the country by staying in a north London yurt.

Boasting wooden floors and Persian rugs, the back-to-basics yurt is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

This north London yurt is just a five-minute walk from a Tube station

Costing £99 a night and a short walk from Highgate Tube station, the yurt has twice been part of London's Open House scheme and was voted one of the top 10 attractions.

If you prefer a little more luxury, opt for a a night staying in a one-bedroom apartment on the seventh floor of the converted water tower in central London that was showcased on Channel 4's Grand Designs series - yours from £150 a night. Less five minutes' walk from Elephant and Castle and Kennington Tube stations, the dramatic four-sided glass tank at the top offers panoramic views of London.

Alternatively, those drawn to the water can pitch up on the Grand Union canal in a lime-green designer houseboat, starting from £500 a night.

After a long day, lie in the hammock in the living room and stare at the stars through the skylight or enjoy relaxing in the outside hot tub.

Take a look through our gallery to see more unusual properties for rent in the capital.