Blue Cross pet charity is launching the world's first cat pop-up estate agent, in London from April 26 until April 29, to help fur-parents make their feline friends feel even more at home.

From impressive Georgian manors, tropical teepees and an extravagant Taj Mahal replica, each 'prop-paw-ty' comes with a detailed description and even a floor plan to ensure it's up to the chief mouser's standards.

Notoriously hard to impress, cats have been known to like a cardboard hideaway and make the most of retreating to a quiet place where they won’t be disturbed.

The prop-paw-ty on offer at the world's first cat estate agents







5 show all The prop-paw-ty on offer at the world's first cat estate agents







1/5 Blue Cross Estate Agent for cats Blue Cross pet charity is launching the world's first cat pop-up estate agent, in London until April 29, to help chief mousers find their ideal home. Evie the cat examines the houses on offer...

2/5 Cardboard cat houses From impressive Georgian manors, tropical teepees and an extravagant Taj Mahal replica, there's something for every cat at the estate agents located in Old Street.

3/5 Choosing a 'prop-paw-ty' Joey Childs, cat home specialist, talks Baggy the cat through the current housing available.

4/5 Finding the purrfect pad Baggy decided to try out the manor house for size.

5/5 Up for adoption Each cat used in these images is up for adoption through Blue Cross, including Colin who is sizing up a Scandi-style Hygge House.

Ryan Neile, head of Animal Behaviour at Blue Cross, explains why you shouldn't wait until Christmas to treat your pet.

"Cats love to hide and feel safe and secure, they will often seek out dark nooks and crannies with high sides. They're very inquisitive and love to explore new things, so most won’t hesitate to jump inside a cardboard box."

Designed by various journalists, bloggers, designers, retailers, 3D design university students and school children, all the cardboard box homes are up for sale via a silent auction ballet with the proceeds going to Blue Cross.